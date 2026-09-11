EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jennifer Aniston's Support Skyrockets Jim Curtis' Career With His Wellness Empire Now Worth Millions

Aniston's presence in Curtis' life appears to have bought him a key currency: a social media following.

From when rumors of his romance with Aniston began last year to the present, his Instagram following has doubled from 545K to 1.1 million, according to OK! Magazine.

The potentially lucrative subscription service also seemingly only started after his romance with Aniston, as it wasn't promoted elsewhere.

Curtis can potentially convert that influence to real money by promoting his subscription service, a $44-a-month "magnetic membership," which he alleges is worth $22,000. At that rate, Curtis can make $1 million-a-month if only two percent of his followers become subscribers.

Subscribers get access to a community, online courses, quizzes and polls. While they aren't able to meet Curtis, they do get to interact with a "Jim AI" app.

Curtis described the app as "a powerful tool that brings the depth of Jim’s transformational coaching into your daily life – whether you’re feeling stuck, anxious, ready to manifest, or just need clarity – you can ask anything and receive breakthrough guidance in seconds."