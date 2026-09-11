EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jennifer Aniston's Support Skyrockets Jim Curtis' Career With His Wellness Empire Now Worth Millions
Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston's relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis has seemingly brought blessings to his career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress helped to propel his already successful career forward a notch by gaining him widespread visibility and promoting his book, The Book of Possibility: Release. Align. Become. Curtis' work has grown to include an online subscription scheme, virtual courses, and wellness retreats, that could make him as much as $1million a month.
Jennifer Aniston's New Flame Cashes in
Aniston's presence in Curtis' life appears to have bought him a key currency: a social media following.
From when rumors of his romance with Aniston began last year to the present, his Instagram following has doubled from 545K to 1.1 million, according to OK! Magazine.
The potentially lucrative subscription service also seemingly only started after his romance with Aniston, as it wasn't promoted elsewhere.
Curtis can potentially convert that influence to real money by promoting his subscription service, a $44-a-month "magnetic membership," which he alleges is worth $22,000. At that rate, Curtis can make $1 million-a-month if only two percent of his followers become subscribers.
Subscribers get access to a community, online courses, quizzes and polls. While they aren't able to meet Curtis, they do get to interact with a "Jim AI" app.
Curtis described the app as "a powerful tool that brings the depth of Jim’s transformational coaching into your daily life – whether you’re feeling stuck, anxious, ready to manifest, or just need clarity – you can ask anything and receive breakthrough guidance in seconds."
Curtis Racks Up Money With Public Events
Aniston additionally accompanied Curtis in the promotion of his book with public events.
On September 2, Aniston interviewed him on stage at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York. Tickets billed at $100 each sold out. Plus, they racked in dough through the livestream fee of $55 and $6 virtual booking fee.
Curtis' speaking fee reportedly ranges from $20,000 to $30,000, according to bigspeak.com.
He also hosts retreats with rates starting at $1,013 per person, reaching heights of $2,847 a night. Fans can also tack on an additional $575 per person for a meet and greet, book signing, and meditation session.
Jennifer Aniston's Friends Nervous About New Relationship
Curtis' money-making allegedly hasn't gone unnoticed by those close to Aniston. They reportedly worry he could be taking "advantage" of her stardom.
A source told Page Six, "Some of Jen’s friends aren’t totally sold on Jim yet. They worry he could be an opportunist and feel like he can come off a bit performative."
Those friends, according to the insider, are struggling to trust Curtis. They reportedly want to prioritize Aniston's happiness, but are hesitant to let him in.
"Others absolutely adore Jim and feel like he fits in seamlessly with their circle of friends," a separate insider said.
Still, sources has indicated that Aniston is very happy in the relationship.
Aniston Has 'Never Been Happier'
Aniston and Curtis first became a topic of speculation in July 2025.
"Jen is at a stage where she wants love in her life, not just work success," a source dished to Radar. "She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That's what she's putting energy into now. He's not a spotlight hog. She's saying he's good for her spirit and heart, and she feels safe and calm and seen. He's not a rebound guy."
She reportedly fell for the life coach because he was meeting her where she was in the moment, especially as she continued to put a heavy emphasis on wellness in her life.
"This man is not just a phase," a friend said. "He's been in her life a long time and is bringing out her most authentic, energized self. They've never seen Jen happier."