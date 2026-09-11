Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jennifer Aniston's Support Skyrockets Jim Curtis' Career With His Wellness Empire Now Worth Millions

A photo of Jim Curtis alongside a photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JIMCURTIS; MEGA

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 2025.

Profile Image

Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis has seemingly brought blessings to his career, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress helped to propel his already successful career forward a notch by gaining him widespread visibility and promoting his book, The Book of Possibility: Release. Align. Become. Curtis' work has grown to include an online subscription scheme, virtual courses, and wellness retreats, that could make him as much as $1million a month.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston's New Flame Cashes in

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Jim Curtis
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JIMCURTIS

Curtis began a subscription service after gaining a massive following.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston's presence in Curtis' life appears to have bought him a key currency: a social media following.

From when rumors of his romance with Aniston began last year to the present, his Instagram following has doubled from 545K to 1.1 million, according to OK! Magazine.

The potentially lucrative subscription service also seemingly only started after his romance with Aniston, as it wasn't promoted elsewhere.

Curtis can potentially convert that influence to real money by promoting his subscription service, a $44-a-month "magnetic membership," which he alleges is worth $22,000. At that rate, Curtis can make $1 million-a-month if only two percent of his followers become subscribers.

Subscribers get access to a community, online courses, quizzes and polls. While they aren't able to meet Curtis, they do get to interact with a "Jim AI" app.

Curtis described the app as "a powerful tool that brings the depth of Jim’s transformational coaching into your daily life – whether you’re feeling stuck, anxious, ready to manifest, or just need clarity – you can ask anything and receive breakthrough guidance in seconds."

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis Racks Up Money With Public Events

A photo of Jim Curtis
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JIMCURTIS

He boasts a hefty speaking fee.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston additionally accompanied Curtis in the promotion of his book with public events.

On September 2, Aniston interviewed him on stage at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York. Tickets billed at $100 each sold out. Plus, they racked in dough through the livestream fee of $55 and $6 virtual booking fee.

Curtis' speaking fee reportedly ranges from $20,000 to $30,000, according to bigspeak.com.

He also hosts retreats with rates starting at $1,013 per person, reaching heights of $2,847 a night. Fans can also tack on an additional $575 per person for a meet and greet, book signing, and meditation session.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston's Friends Nervous About New Relationship

A photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston's friends fear Curtis could be an 'opportunist.'

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis' money-making allegedly hasn't gone unnoticed by those close to Aniston. They reportedly worry he could be taking "advantage" of her stardom.

A source told Page Six, "Some of Jen’s friends aren’t totally sold on Jim yet. They worry he could be an opportunist and feel like he can come off a bit performative."

Those friends, according to the insider, are struggling to trust Curtis. They reportedly want to prioritize Aniston's happiness, but are hesitant to let him in.

"Others absolutely adore Jim and feel like he fits in seamlessly with their circle of friends," a separate insider said.

Still, sources has indicated that Aniston is very happy in the relationship.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Patrick Swayze's last words were to his wife, according to an insider.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Patrick Swayze's Final Days and Tragic Last Words to His 'Devastated' Wife

picture of Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox Reveals Reason He's No Longer Able to 'Memorize Lines' While Opening Up About Ending Acting Retirement

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Has 'Never Been Happier'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JIMCURTIS; MEGA

Curtis brings out the best in Aniston, according to friends.

Aniston and Curtis first became a topic of speculation in July 2025.

"Jen is at a stage where she wants love in her life, not just work success," a source dished to Radar. "She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That's what she's putting energy into now. He's not a spotlight hog. She's saying he's good for her spirit and heart, and she feels safe and calm and seen. He's not a rebound guy."

She reportedly fell for the life coach because he was meeting her where she was in the moment, especially as she continued to put a heavy emphasis on wellness in her life.

"This man is not just a phase," a friend said. "He's been in her life a long time and is bringing out her most authentic, energized self. They've never seen Jen happier."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.