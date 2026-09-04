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Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's Romance with Jim Curtis Questioned by Pals 'Not Sold' on 'Opportunist' Boyfriend

picture of Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston
Source: @JAMIEKERNLIMAOFFICIAL/ YOUTUBE; @JENNIFERANISTON/ INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston's pals have questioned her relationship with hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Sept. 4 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston's romance with new boyfriend Jim Curtis is concerning her inner circle, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pals of the Friends star fear the hypnotist may be using her for fame, as doubts concerning the relationship continue to grow.

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'He Can Come Off A Bit Performative'

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picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' actress' inner circle have their doubts about Curtis, according to sources.

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A source told Page Six: "Some of Jen’s friends aren’t totally sold on Jim yet. They worry he could be an opportunist and feel like he can come off a bit performative."

The Morning Show actress, 57, and Curtis, 50, first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 when they were photographed on vacation in Mallorca, a Spanish island.

The pair went public with their romance in November, and Curtis has since become more of a presence on Aniston's social media, suggesting their relationship is getting more serious.

However, as their romance heats up, worries within her friendship group have intensified.

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Pals Having A 'Difficult Time Fully Trusting Him Right Now'

picture of Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/ INSTAGRAM

Aniston's pals are extremely 'protective' of the actress.

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The insider explained: "At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they’re happy for her, but they’re also really protective of her and don’t ever want to see her get taken advantage of.

"Some of them are just having a difficult time fully trusting him right now."

However, some of Aniston's pals are taken with Curtis.

A separate source claims others in her inner circle have embraced the transformational coach and believe the couple is a great match.

"Others absolutely adore Jim and feel like he fits in seamlessly with their circle of friends," the insider said.

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Does Jim Curtis Have Any Support?

picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Some of Aniston's friends believe Curtis is a 'great match.'

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"They haven’t seen Jen this happy in a long time and think Jen and Jim complement each other on so many levels."

According to the source, Aniston’s friends "couldn't be happier for her" and wish her and Curtis "nothing but the best."

Recently, Aniston joined Curtis onstage at New York City's 92nd Street Y, where she interviewed him about his new book, The Book of Possibility.

During the conversation, Curtis opened up about the serious health struggles he faced in his 20s after lesions were discovered on his spinal cord, leaving him partially paralyzed and dealing with chronic nerve pain.

The Horrible Bosses star also showed off her naughty side when she made a racy joke while interviewing the hypnotherapist.

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picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston recently interviewed Curtis at his book launch.

"I went to Steiner School just down the street, so I would come to this gym every Thursday," she said, according to the Daily Mail

"And I wasn't very sporty, but we had to do dodgeball, and there were these huge red balls," Aniston continued. "And there was no field; it was just indoors, so you had to run for your life. So it's quite a full circle moment to be back here with you."

Aniston then looked at Curtis and quipped, "Well … speaking of dodging balls …" which sent audience members into hysterics. At the end of the interview, Aniston asked her beau, "Have I completely embarrassed you?"

Curtis responded, "A lot."

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