Jennifer Aniston's Romance with Jim Curtis Questioned by Pals 'Not Sold' on 'Opportunist' Boyfriend

A source told Page Six: "Some of Jen’s friends aren’t totally sold on Jim yet. They worry he could be an opportunist and feel like he can come off a bit performative."

The Morning Show actress, 57, and Curtis, 50, first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 when they were photographed on vacation in Mallorca, a Spanish island.

The pair went public with their romance in November, and Curtis has since become more of a presence on Aniston's social media, suggesting their relationship is getting more serious.

However, as their romance heats up, worries within her friendship group have intensified.