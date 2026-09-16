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Home > True Crime > crime

Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Family Claim They've Been 'Harassed' by Public Over Shocking Mistrial: 'They Won't Leave Us Alone'

The brother of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial spoke out.

The brother of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial spoke out.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

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The brother of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is speaking out.

The man, who was not named, alleged that his family is being harassed and that they "cannot leave the house" after Clancy's mistrial.

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Effect on Family

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A photo of Lindsay Clancy and her family
Source: FACEBOOK/LINDSAY CLANCY

Lindsay Clancy was on trial for the murder of her three kids.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the juror’s brother explained that people found his mom’s address and are leaving notes at her home. Others allegedly found his phone number and have been calling him “like crazy.”

“They won’t leave us alone, and we don’t know anything,” the juror’s brother told the outlet.

A car repairman who knows the juror also spoke to the outlet.

"(The holdout juror's) wife – they just got married – came by yesterday and asked me to put new wheels on her car,” he shared. “She said the media has been crazy and they’re gonna lay low for a while.”

The business owner also said that he wasn't shocked his customer was the holdout juror.

The juror's family, however, felt the exact opposite.

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A Complete Shock

After Lindsay Clancy's mistrial, internet sleuths began digging into the lone holdout juror's past.
Source: AP

After Lindsay Clancy's mistrial, internet sleuths began digging into the lone holdout juror's past.

According to the juror's brother, prior to the mistrial, his family had no idea their relative was on the jury.

“We didn’t know. That’s why I was shocked,” he emphasized. “He didn’t tell us anything.''

According to the New York Post, since the mistrial was declared, there’s been speculation on social media that the juror’s Catholic faith played a role in him voting guilty.

His brother told the outlet that he didn’t believe his faith had “anything to do with” his vote.

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Controversy Over Holdout Juror

One juror in the Lindsay Clancy case refused to acquit her of murdering her three children.
Source: COURT TV

One juror in the Lindsay Clancy case refused to acquit her of murdering her three children.

Aside from religion, some have questioned the legitimacy of the juror’s vote for other reasons.

Shortly before jury deliberations ended, the foreperson sent a note to Judge Sullivan alleging that the holdout refused to follow the court standard of reasonable doubt. After receiving this note, Sullivan called each juror into the courtroom to ask them if they could follow his instructions, to which they all said yes.

Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s lawyer, requested the juror be removed due to the foreperson’s claim. His request was denied.

The next day, the judge declared a mistrial as the jury remained deadlocked.

“He looked at the case, and he made the call,” the holdout juror's brother said. "For me, that’s how I would do it.''

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On September 4, 2026, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of Lindsay Clancy.
Source: COURT TV

On September 4, 2026, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of Lindsay Clancy.

But the holdout juror hasn’t only attracted attention surrounding his vote.

NBC Boston investigated the juror’s background and found court records detailing a 2021 domestic violence incident with his ex-wife. The juror allegedly strangled her and threw her into a dresser.

The charges against the juror were dropped, but the outlet spoke to the ex-wife, who said she had been scared of testifying against him and potentially losing her daughter.

Similar allegations came out involving his nephew. According to court records, in 2025, the holdout juror allegedly pushed the then-13-year-old to the ground and punched him multiple times.

“You’ve had this coming your way for a long time,” the juror allegedly yelled at his nephew, per court records.

The nephew obtained a restraining order against his uncle following the attack.

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