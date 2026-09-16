Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Family Claim They've Been 'Harassed' by Public Over Shocking Mistrial: 'They Won't Leave Us Alone'

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the juror’s brother explained that people found his mom’s address and are leaving notes at her home. Others allegedly found his phone number and have been calling him “like crazy.”

“They won’t leave us alone, and we don’t know anything,” the juror’s brother told the outlet.

A car repairman who knows the juror also spoke to the outlet.

"(The holdout juror's) wife – they just got married – came by yesterday and asked me to put new wheels on her car,” he shared. “She said the media has been crazy and they’re gonna lay low for a while.”

The business owner also said that he wasn't shocked his customer was the holdout juror.

The juror's family, however, felt the exact opposite.