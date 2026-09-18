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Bill Belichick, 74, Shuts Down 'Flat-Out Lie' About Jordon Hudson, 25, in Rare Interview as 49-Year Age-Gap Romance Remains Under Scrutiny

Picture of Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson
Source: MEGA

During a recent interview, Bill Belichick set the record straight about his controversial age gap relationship.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Bill Belichick's relationship with 25-year-old Jordan Hudson has been the subject of plenty of rumors over the years, and the football coach recently put one of them to rest for good, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a rare interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 74-year-old discussed ongoing theories that she's involved in all his business. These theories stem from the fact that Hudson has spent a lot of time at the University of North Carolina alongside Belichick since he became the Tar Heels' head coach in 2025.

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'That's Just a Flat-Out Lie'

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Image of Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordan Hudson has been the subject of plenty of rumors over the years.
Source: MEGA

Belichick's relationship with Hudson has been the subject of plenty of rumors over the years.

"I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job," Belichick began. "So, I sent an email when I got here and I said, 'Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?'"

"Didn't have anything to do with the university," he explained. "Well, that was leaked and released as 'Jordon's involved in every single thing that I do and she's copied on every email.' That's just a flat-out lie."

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Bill Belichick Puts Rumors to Rest

Image of Reportedly, Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson met on a flight in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Belichick and Jordan Hudson reportedly met on a flight in 2021.

"The way the story was picked up was a long way from that," Belichick continued. "Like, 'She's trying to be the general manager of the team.' And it's so ridiculous."

He added, "There are some things that she helps me schedule or look at. It's not North Carolina stuff."

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Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson's Relationship

Image of Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson first went public with their relationship in 2024.
Source: MEGA

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2024.

Belichick and Hudson first went public with their relationship in 2024. They reportedly met on a flight about three years prior and stayed friends until the NFL legend split from his longtime partner, Linda Holliday.

Their 49-year age gap remains controversial, but the two of them have had no problem brushing off criticism whenever it's come their way.

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Jordan Hudson Addresses Critics

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Image of Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson seem unfazed by the controversy surrounding their 49-year age gap.
Source: MEGA

Belichick and Hudson seem unfazed by the controversy surrounding their 49-year age gap.

On New Year's Eve 2024, Hudson addressed their critics directly in an Instagram post, making it clear they were unfazed by the chatter.

“Cheers!!! To our third midnight’s kiss," the former cheerleader wrote at the time. "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for ‘public knowledge’: yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong…I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025.

"Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

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