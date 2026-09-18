Bill Belichick, 74, Shuts Down 'Flat-Out Lie' About Jordon Hudson, 25, in Rare Interview as 49-Year Age-Gap Romance Remains Under Scrutiny

Bill Belichick's relationship with 25-year-old Jordan Hudson has been the subject of plenty of rumors over the years, and the football coach recently put one of them to rest for good, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a rare interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 74-year-old discussed ongoing theories that she's involved in all his business. These theories stem from the fact that Hudson has spent a lot of time at the University of North Carolina alongside Belichick since he became the Tar Heels' head coach in 2025.