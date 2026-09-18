Gavin Newsom Rules Out 2028 Presidential Run If Kamala Harris Enters Race: 'I Wouldn't Waste Everybody's Time'

Harris has not said whether she will run, but she has said she is considering another campaign after losing the 2024 general election to President Donald Trump.

Newsom said the two politicians share donors, friends and a similar voter base. A primary contest between them, he argued, would amount to "mutual assured destruction" and would be "a gift from God" for other Democrats and for Republicans.

Other Democrats frequently mentioned as possible 2028 contenders include former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Democratic candidates are expected to begin making decisions after the November midterm elections.