EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Faces Huge MAGA Backlash Over Support for 'World-Ending' AI Data Centers

The 80-year-old president has spent recent days championing AI as a potentially transformative force for the US economy, declaring on Truth Social the tech and the hulking data centers powering it "will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History – Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet."

Donald Trump is facing one of his fiercest backlashes yet from within his own MAGA movement over his embrace of artificial intelligence and the sprawling data centers needed to power it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But hundreds of responses from users on the platform Trump founded have savagely challenged his enthusiasm, with concerns ranging from jobs and energy use to surveillance and disruption in rural communities.

A political source told us: "This reaction represents an unusual pocket of dissent on a platform dominated by Trump's most committed supporters. Analysis of thousands of responses to his posts has found negative comments about AI and data centers substantially outnumbered supportive ones, including criticism from accounts whose profiles otherwise indicated strong support for Trump and the MAGA movement.

"The fact is, AI data centers are a huge threat to the environment and have been branded world-ending forces due to the amount of energy they are sucking up. For Trump to fail to acknowledge this, or the dangers of AI itself, has provoked huge criticism even from his more ardent supporters. The data centers are also considered huge eyesores."

Some online users suggested Trump should experience the impact himself by allowing a data center to be built at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, while others raised concerns about mass surveillance and the consequences of huge computing facilities being constructed in rural communities.

The backlash comes as public unease about the technology becomes increasingly difficult for politicians to ignore ahead of the midterm elections.