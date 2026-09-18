Pentagon Insiders Take Aim at Pete Hegseth's 'Meddling' Wife — and Claim She Keeps Defense Sec on 'Extremely Tight Leash'

Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, is being accused of "meddling" in her husband's role leading the Department of Defense, as insiders are blowing the whistle on her increasingly hands-on influence behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Fox News producer, 46, has reportedly emerged as one of Hegseth's closest and most powerful advisers, with critics raising eyebrows over just how much sway she appears to wield despite not holding an official Pentagon position.