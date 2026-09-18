Pentagon Insiders Take Aim at Pete Hegseth's 'Meddling' Wife — and Claim She Keeps Defense Sec on 'Extremely Tight Leash'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, is being accused of "meddling" in her husband's role leading the Department of Defense, as insiders are blowing the whistle on her increasingly hands-on influence behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News producer, 46, has reportedly emerged as one of Hegseth's closest and most powerful advisers, with critics raising eyebrows over just how much sway she appears to wield despite not holding an official Pentagon position.
Pete Hegseth's Wife Has Him on a 'Tight Leash'
"Now there's a woman with an extremely tight leash on the man she married," an insider told the Daily Mail about Jennifer, who wed the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host in 2019 after falling for each other on the job.
The source claimed Hegseth's other half has even earned the biting nickname "Yoko Ono," a reference to late Beatles legend John Lennon's controversial wife, who was famously blamed by some fans for driving a wedge between the rocker and his bandmates, ultimately leading to their 1970 breakup.
Pete Hegseth's Wife Named Chairwoman of the Presidential Military Spouse Commission
"She's like his parole officer and PR agent all at once," a source previously told the Daily Mail about Jennifer, who has maintained an active social media presence, flaunting her front-row seat to her husband's powerful role in President Trump's Cabinet, including appearances alongside the Commander-in-Chief himself.
Behind the scenes, Jennifer has also reportedly kept a watchful eye on her husband and helped keep him out of trouble following allegations about his drinking, claims Hegseth has denied.
Jennifer's growing profile got an official White House boost when the administration announced in August that she would take on a powerful new role as chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission.
Pete Hegseth's Wife's Involvement in Official Duties Branded 'Bonkers'
Whistleblowers have already come forward about Hegseth's "meddling" wife, claiming she has too heavy a hand in her husband's incredibly powerful position.
"It's bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences," John Ullyot, former Pentagon spokesperson, told the New York Times in August.
Ullyot left after working only three months under Hegseth, fuming, "Any president deserves better judgment from his national security leaders."
Defense Department 'Plans to Involve Jennifer Hegseth More Deeply'
Jennifer's unusually hands-on role previously set off alarm bells on Capitol Hill, with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons blasting her presence in high-level meetings as "not normal."
Coons took a biting swipe at the arrangement, arguing that Hegseth's top-level security access doesn't automatically extend to his wife, noting during a 2025 appearance on MSNBC, "He can't just hand that to his wife and say, 'Here, honey, hold my beer, and hold my classified information.'"
In response to the Times piece, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called Jennifer "an accomplished leader in her own right and a devoted military spouse” who “is a vital asset and a true force multiplier for our mission."
He added that the Defense Department "not only welcomes her current leadership but actively plans to involve her even more deeply in the future."