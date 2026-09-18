'60 Minutes' Releases First Look at Patrick Clancy's New Interview Following Ex-Wife Lindsay's Murder Mistrial
Sept. 18 2026, Updated 12:21 p.m. ET
Patrick Clancy is pulling back the curtain on his life in a bombshell interview with 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It will be his first televised sit-down following the mistrial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, who has been accused of murdering their three children.
Patrick Clancy Speaks Out
In CBS' first look of the interview with Ross Douthat, Patrick admitted he still talks to his children "all the time" and asks them to "help" him.
When the interviewer asked if he thinks they do, he responded: "I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them."
In one of the teaser clips of the episode, Douthat could also be seen putting a microphone on Clancy while he seemingly swallows nervously.
After he walks to his seat and sits down, the screen goes black.
Clancy's Wife Joins Him
Patrick's wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, will also join him for part of the interview.
The pair started dating in 2024, and Danis moved into his apartment in 2025.
In April 2026, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at Central Park. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family.
Conspiracy Theories
CBS also reported that Patrick will discuss "his grief, his memories of his children, and the baseless conspiracy theories that flooded social media.''
Since the trial, many users took to social media to discuss rumors regarding Patrick's involvement in his children's deaths. Some of them also accused him of being the one who killed them, rather than his ex-wife.
In a statement to Boston 25 News, Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, addressed the conspiracy theories.
“This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”
Cooper added that the rumors have started to effect his client's reputation, career, life, and his ability to focus on "preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”
In 2024, Clancy and his two sisters started The Heard Foundation. Their goal is to open Massachusetts' first postpartum treatment center.
Cease and Desist Notices
Shortly after releasing the statement, Cooper began sending cease and desist notices to social media users posting "defamatory'' content about the Clancy family.
"While Patrick and his family consider taking legal action against you in this matter, we hereby demand that you immediately cease and desist from publishing further about our clients and that you remove all prior offending statements from the internet,'' the notice read.
The 60 Minutes episode will air on Sunday, September 20.