'60 Minutes' Releases First Look at Patrick Clancy's New Interview Following Ex-Wife Lindsay's Murder Mistrial

CBS also reported that Patrick will discuss "his grief, his memories of his children, and the baseless conspiracy theories that flooded social media.''

Since the trial, many users took to social media to discuss rumors regarding Patrick's involvement in his children's deaths. Some of them also accused him of being the one who killed them, rather than his ex-wife.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, addressed the conspiracy theories.

“This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

Cooper added that the rumors have started to effect his client's reputation, career, life, and his ability to focus on "preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”

In 2024, Clancy and his two sisters started The Heard Foundation. Their goal is to open Massachusetts' first postpartum treatment center.