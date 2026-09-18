Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

'60 Minutes' Releases First Look at Patrick Clancy's New Interview Following Ex-Wife Lindsay's Murder Mistrial

Patrick Clancy was previously married to Lindsay Clancy.
Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE

Patrick Clancy was previously married to Lindsay Clancy.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2026, Updated 12:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Patrick Clancy is pulling back the curtain on his life in a bombshell interview with 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It will be his first televised sit-down following the mistrial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, who has been accused of murdering their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Clancy Speaks Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Patrick broke down in tears multiple times as he discussed the murder of his children.
Source: @60minutes/YOUTUBE

Patrick Clancy broke down in tears multiple times as he discussed the murder of his children.

In CBS' first look of the interview with Ross Douthat, Patrick admitted he still talks to his children "all the time" and asks them to "help" him.

When the interviewer asked if he thinks they do, he responded: "I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them."

In one of the teaser clips of the episode, Douthat could also be seen putting a microphone on Clancy while he seemingly swallows nervously.

After he walks to his seat and sits down, the screen goes black.

Article continues below advertisement

Clancy's Wife Joins Him

Rachel and Patrick married earlier this year.
Source: @60minutes/YOUTUBE

Danis and Patrick Clancy married earlier this year.

Patrick's wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, will also join him for part of the interview.

The pair started dating in 2024, and Danis moved into his apartment in 2025.

In April 2026, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at Central Park. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family.

Article continues below advertisement

Conspiracy Theories

Patrick has faced death threats amid Lindsay's high profile trial.
Source: LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK

Patrick has faced death threats amid Lindsay's high profile trial.

CBS also reported that Patrick will discuss "his grief, his memories of his children, and the baseless conspiracy theories that flooded social media.''

Since the trial, many users took to social media to discuss rumors regarding Patrick's involvement in his children's deaths. Some of them also accused him of being the one who killed them, rather than his ex-wife.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, addressed the conspiracy theories.

“This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

Cooper added that the rumors have started to effect his client's reputation, career, life, and his ability to focus on "preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”

In 2024, Clancy and his two sisters started The Heard Foundation. Their goal is to open Massachusetts' first postpartum treatment center.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
A Florida mother and her son reportedly used 'adult toys' during their incestuous encounters.

Florida Mom, 46, Charged With Incest 'Used Adult Toys and Cameras' During Alleged Sexual Interactions With Son, 22, Arrest Report Claims

A photo of Lindsay Clancy alongside a photo of Kevin Reddington

Lone Holdout Juror Blasts Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington as a 'Scumbag' in First Interview with Megyn Kelly

Cease and Desist Notices

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Patrick and Rachel gave their first interviews to '60 Minutes'.
Source: @60minutes/YOUTUBE

Patrick and Rachel gave their first interviews to '60 Minutes'.

Shortly after releasing the statement, Cooper began sending cease and desist notices to social media users posting "defamatory'' content about the Clancy family.

"While Patrick and his family consider taking legal action against you in this matter, we hereby demand that you immediately cease and desist from publishing further about our clients and that you remove all prior offending statements from the internet,'' the notice read.

The 60 Minutes episode will air on Sunday, September 20.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.