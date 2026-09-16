Amanda Knox Defends Patrick Clancy Against Conspiracy Theories Following Ex-Wife Lindsay's Murder Trial — 'I Can Relate'

Lindsay admitted to ending the lives of their three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, but pleaded not guilty. Her legal team argued she was suffering postpartum psychosis and depression at the time of their deaths and that she was on multiple medications.

Patrick, who was never arrested or named as a suspect, testified in her trial.

In the end, the jury couldn't make a unanimous decision on whether Lindsay was criminally responsible for the deaths of their three children, and the court proceedings were declared a mistrial.

Knox, 39, who was wrongly convicted for the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, has claimed that wannabe sleuths should stop scrutinizing Patrick's behavior.