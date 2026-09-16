Amanda Knox Defends Patrick Clancy Against Conspiracy Theories Following Ex-Wife Lindsay's Murder Trial — 'I Can Relate'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Amanda Knox defended Lindsay Clancy's husband, Patrick, as conspiracy theories swirl that he may have been involved in his children's murders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Patrick's lawyer recently claimed his client has been "subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign" following the mistrial of his ex-wife.
Knox Hits Out at Online Sleuths
Lindsay admitted to ending the lives of their three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, but pleaded not guilty. Her legal team argued she was suffering postpartum psychosis and depression at the time of their deaths and that she was on multiple medications.
Patrick, who was never arrested or named as a suspect, testified in her trial.
In the end, the jury couldn't make a unanimous decision on whether Lindsay was criminally responsible for the deaths of their three children, and the court proceedings were declared a mistrial.
Knox, 39, who was wrongly convicted for the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, has claimed that wannabe sleuths should stop scrutinizing Patrick's behavior.
'For Years I Received Death Threats'
"There is no one ‘right’ way to react to trauma, or to grieve, but when the lens of suspicion falls on you, everything is wrong," she wrote in the essay titled Patrick Clancy Can't Win for The Free Press.
"While the court of law tried Lindsay, the court of public opinion tried Patrick," Knox wrote.
Knox, now a stand-up comedian, noted that the conspiracy theories about Patrick are a threat to his safety.
"I can relate. For years, I have received very graphic and detailed death threats," she penned, adding that she had to seek help from the FBI.
Knox said that while there was a clear offender in Kercher's case, Lindsay’s situation wasn't straightforward.
'The Trial in the Court of Public Opinion Never Ends'
"It's very hard to see her as an intentional perpetrator… It is not hard to see her as a victim of her own malfunctioning mind, and of a healthcare system that ignored her repeated pleas for help," Knox said.
However, she noted that the murders of the three Clancy children "need a perpetrator," which is why online sleuths are pointing fingers at Patrick.
According to Knox, Patrick is the "most entitled to rage and vengeance," but she pointed out how he asked the public to forgive Lindsay just days after the deaths of his children.
"The trial in the court of public opinion never ends," Knox concluded.
As Radar previously reported, Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, stated on September 8 that "there will be consequences" for people spreading lies and baseless accusations against his client.
Cooper said the "destructive defamation campaign" against Patrick has affected his reputation and livelihood, apart from the death threats he has received.
"Enough is enough – this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," he added, noting that authorities have been alerted, per CBS News.
Lindsay’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, also defended Patrick and called out people targeting him.
"It's horrific what this man has been going through, and he’s entitled to move on with his life," he said.