Emily Austin Links Up With Kevin Hart at Fabletics Golf Event — Before Showing Off Her Own Skills

Emily Austin traded ringside action for a night on the golf course as she joined Kevin Hart at his Fabletics Golf collaboration event.

The sports broadcaster and media personality was on hand for the event, where she spent time with the comedian and Hollywood star before putting her own athletic abilities to the test.

Austin gave her social media followers a glimpse inside the night, including sharing a photo of herself alongside Hart on her Instagram Story.

The pair were all smiles as they posed together, with Austin getting an up-close look at Hart's latest move in the golf world.