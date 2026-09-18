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Emily Austin Links Up With Kevin Hart at Fabletics Golf Event — Before Showing Off Her Own Skills

emily austin links up with kevin hart at fabletics golf event before showing off her own skills
Source: Credit Emily Austin

Sept. 18 2026, Updated 12:01 p.m. ET

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Emily Austin traded ringside action for a night on the golf course as she joined Kevin Hart at his Fabletics Golf collaboration event.

The sports broadcaster and media personality was on hand for the event, where she spent time with the comedian and Hollywood star before putting her own athletic abilities to the test.

Austin gave her social media followers a glimpse inside the night, including sharing a photo of herself alongside Hart on her Instagram Story.

The pair were all smiles as they posed together, with Austin getting an up-close look at Hart's latest move in the golf world.

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But she wasn't there just to watch.

Austin grabbed a club and stepped up to take a few swings herself — revealing that she's a left-handed golfer in the process.

The broadcaster appeared surprisingly comfortable with a club in her hands, showing off her swing during the event and adding golf to the growing list of sports she's been involved with.

Austin is better known for her work around boxing, where she has established herself as an on-camera broadcaster and interviewer covering major fights and some of the sport's biggest personalities.

Her appearance with Hart offered a different kind of crossover between sports and entertainment.

Austin documented several moments from the evening for her followers, including her time on the course and her encounter with Hart.

She wore Alice + Olivia for the event, but much of the attention was on what happened once she picked up a club.

Austin's unexpected golf skills gave the sports personality a chance to step out from behind the microphone and become part of the action herself.

With Hart continuing to expand his presence in golf through his Fabletics collaboration, Austin appeared happy to get involved — and based on her swing, she may not have looked entirely out of place on the course.

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