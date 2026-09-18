EXCLUSIVE: House Dems Move to Block Trump's Saudi Nuclear Deal — Sound Alarm Over Uranium Enrichment and Secret Side Letters

The proposed agreement was formally transmitted to Congress on August 27 as House Document 119-191 and referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The pact establishes a framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation between Washington and Riyadh.

But the Democratic lawmakers argue the agreement lacks two protections they consider critical: a commitment barring Saudi Arabia from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, and an expanded inspection agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In their announcement, the lawmakers said the pact "dangerously departs from decades of nonproliferation standards," arguing tougher safeguards are needed to prevent nuclear-weapons development.

The lawmakers also pointed to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's 2023 statement that the kingdom would seek a nuclear weapon if Iran obtained one.