EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Sparks Fresh World War 3 Fears Over Plan That Will 'Give Saudis Green Light to Secretly Develop Nukes'

The agreement has been under discussion for years, with previous efforts under President Joe Biden linking civilian nuclear cooperation to Saudi recognition of Israel.

That broader diplomatic package stalled following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, prompting Trump to separate the nuclear proposal from normalization talks.

According to US officials, the agreement is expected to generate billions of dollars for the American nuclear industry, with reactor manufacturer Westinghouse expected to be among the first beneficiaries if projects move ahead.

The proposal would reportedly permit Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium or reprocess plutonium following joint economic studies with the United States. Critics argue those capabilities could provide the infrastructure needed to produce nuclear weapons, even if the stated purpose remains civilian energy production.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has previously made clear how the kingdom would respond if Iran obtained nuclear weapons.

He declared "without a doubt" when asked whether Saudi Arabia would also build nuclear weapons.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, although it has enriched uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade after Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement during his first presidency.

Earlier this year, US forces joined Israeli strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities during escalating regional hostilities.