'This Is Cringe': Pete Hegseth Mocked Over 'Embarrassing' Workout Video as RFK Jr. Raises Eyebrows Exercising in Jeans

Clips of the challenge, which included doing at least 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under ten minutes, went viral, as the Health Secretary, 72, raised eyebrows by exercising in tight jeans.

"Why are you wearing jeans at the gym?" one person said at the time, as a user added, "This is cringe."

A commentator noted, "You look dumb in those jeans." Meanwhile, Hegseth, who earlier this year had a meltdown about his disgust with "fat" soldiers, has also shared several videos showing off his fitness routine.

Back in June, the Defense Secretary partook in training exercises with military members while in Guantanamo Bay. In one clip, Hegseth runs alongside a group of "warriors," as he's seen lifting, grunting, and struggling to wrap up a bench press.