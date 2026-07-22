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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

'I'm Happy to Address It': Donald Trump Jr. Finally Breaks Silence on Wild Cocaine Rumors After Years of Addiction Speculation

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Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged ongoing speculation about his alleged drug use.

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July 22 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. has finally acknowledged the ongoing claim that his high-energy public appearances are brought on by a cocaine high.

The 48-year-old frequently gets accused of drug use by online trolls and late-night television hosts alike, and now, Don Jr. has put the rumors to rest, claiming he doesn't do cocaine and is "happy to address it," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Donald Trump Jr. Denies Using Cocaine

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Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. interacted with fans during his podcast, and shut down drug rumors.

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During a segment of his podcast Triggered on Rumble, Don Jr. reacted to fan comments, including those that were discouraging in nature. "Lay off the coke, Junior," one person directly hit him with the accusation.

Don Jr. replied, "I know." In another drag, someone added, "You look like sh-t."

"I know. I got ya," the president's son responded. "The usual stuff."

Asked bluntly about whether or not he does cocaine, Don Jr. said, "I don't."

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Don Jr. Videos

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Jimmy Kimmel often mocks the Trump family.

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Don Jr. also went on a tangent about the rumors, saying, "I've done so much of it, yet shockingly – according to Twitter, I'm the biggest cokehead in the world – shockingly, there's never been a photo or video or anyone with any credibility actually saying that they've seen me do this."

While it's true no photo or video of Don Jr. partaking in cocaine has hit the internet, a different video of the businessman was shared by Jimmy Kimmel that contributed to the rumors.

In a segment on Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian mocked members of the Trump family. In one video, he showed Don Jr. reach into his pocket before lifting his fingers into his mouth and rubbing his teeth, similar to cocaine gum rubbing.

The act is often a way for cocaine users to ingest the drug orally, though there was no proof Don Jr. was actually using the powder drug.

Kimmel quipped, "He goes to the pocket. He fishes around and well, let's not jump to conclusions. Maybe he's got some Fun Dip in there. Maybe his veneers were hurting, and he needed a little dollop of Sensodyne."

Next, Kimmel cut to a video of Don Jr. on a rocket ship, where he's yapping to the camera in excitement. The clip was paused on a frame of the video where Don Jr.'s eyes bulged. "Where's Hunter?" laughed Kimmel, referencing Joe Biden's son, an admitted drug user.

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Jon Stewart Launches Cocaine Segment for Don Jr.

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'The Daily Show' and Jon Stewart also put together clips of Donald Trump Jr.

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Jon Stewart also encouraged the rumors with a segment on The Daily Show called Cocaine News with Don Jr. The television segment included moments of Don Jr. similarly touching his nose to individuals who just snorted a line of the drug.

"Cocaine addict who happens to be the son of the president," Don Jr. said in one clip, which was taken out of context for humorous effect. The actual clip was likely a reference to Hunter Biden.

Throughout the video, Don Jr. showed high energy in various clips, similar to the buzzing symptoms of cocaine.

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Donald Trump Jr. Previously Bashed Hunter Biden

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A photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has been a target of Donald Trump Jr.'s disses.

MAGA has been heavily critical of Hunter amid his open and vocal experience with drug usage.

After Hunter was given an administrative discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2014 due to failing a drug test, Don Jr. wasn't afraid to take a dig at him. He called Hunter a "crackhead."

Former President Joe addressed his son's drug use, saying during a debate, "My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him."

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