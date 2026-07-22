'I'm Happy to Address It': Donald Trump Jr. Finally Breaks Silence on Wild Cocaine Rumors After Years of Addiction Speculation

Don Jr. also went on a tangent about the rumors, saying, "I've done so much of it, yet shockingly – according to Twitter, I'm the biggest cokehead in the world – shockingly, there's never been a photo or video or anyone with any credibility actually saying that they've seen me do this."

While it's true no photo or video of Don Jr. partaking in cocaine has hit the internet, a different video of the businessman was shared by Jimmy Kimmel that contributed to the rumors.

In a segment on Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian mocked members of the Trump family. In one video, he showed Don Jr. reach into his pocket before lifting his fingers into his mouth and rubbing his teeth, similar to cocaine gum rubbing.

The act is often a way for cocaine users to ingest the drug orally, though there was no proof Don Jr. was actually using the powder drug.

Kimmel quipped, "He goes to the pocket. He fishes around and well, let's not jump to conclusions. Maybe he's got some Fun Dip in there. Maybe his veneers were hurting, and he needed a little dollop of Sensodyne."

Next, Kimmel cut to a video of Don Jr. on a rocket ship, where he's yapping to the camera in excitement. The clip was paused on a frame of the video where Don Jr.'s eyes bulged. "Where's Hunter?" laughed Kimmel, referencing Joe Biden's son, an admitted drug user.