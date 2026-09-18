EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'In Full Damage Control Mode' Over Earl Spencer's Diana Claims

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old monarch has become embroiled in a deeply personal dispute with Diana's brother, 62, ahead of the publication of his memoir , Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

King Charles is in "full damage control mode" after Buckingham Palace took the extraordinary step of publicly challenging Earl Spencer's explosive claim the monarch said Princess Diana would soon be " forgotten " after her death.

"There was a feeling that allowing such a serious claim to circulate completely unanswered would risk it becoming accepted as fact. The response reflects just how seriously this is being taken, and Charles is now in full damage control mode."

A royal source claimed: "The Palace is acutely aware of how damaging an allegation of this nature can be because Diana remains such an important figure to millions of people.

In the book, Spencer alleges the then-Prince Charles made the remark Diana would soon be forgotten during an angry telephone conversation over whether Prince William , then 15, and Prince Harry , then 12, should walk behind their mother's coffin at her September 1997 funeral.

He writes: "Prince Charles continued his stream of anger without me interrupting. Then he stopped. I assumed the pause signalled an effort to bring himself under control.

"But then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. 'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we'll forget her soon enough!'"

Spencer said he replied: "I can't believe you just said that," before ending the call.

Buckingham Palace made the highly unusual decision to respond directly to the account.

A spokesman said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

Another insider claimed: "This is not an intervention the Palace would make lightly. There is no desire to become involved in a prolonged public argument with Diana's brother, but equally there was determination to challenge his version of such an intensely emotional conversation."