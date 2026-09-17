EXCLUSIVE: Former FCC Bosses Turn on Trump's Pick Brendan Carr in Jimmy Kimmel-ABC War — Accuse Chairman of 'Abusing' Power to 'Suppress Speech'

The group includes officials who served during both Republican and Democratic administrations, from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden. The legal fight centers on ABC's claim that the FCC used an unusual early license-renewal process against eight of its stations in retaliation for protected speech.

The former officials accused Carr of having "repeatedly exceeded the bounds of FCC authority" and claimed he has used the commission's regulatory powers to suppress protected speech while avoiding meaningful judicial review.

They alleged Carr has targeted "licensees, networks, and even particular journalists and comedians" whose speech has angered President Trump or his administration.

Jimmy Kimmel features prominently in the former officials' argument.