EXCLUSIVE: Princess Anne Mocked Over 'Disgusting' Food Habit

Despite having spent decades attending state occasions and formal banquets, Anne's tastes include Fray Bentos pies, quickly defrosted food and simple vegetables – while she has also been known to skip lunch altogether.

A palace source claimed: "Anne eats the kind of foods even the poorest families in Britain would consider disgusting, and it is exposing her to huge mockery among other royals and palace staff."

Royal pilot Graham Laurie recalled just how basic the catering could become when Anne traveled aboard royal aircraft.

He said on the A Right Royal Podcast show: "We had to provide food for her, so we never left Benson without what I call the bottom line in catering. Those wonderful flat-tinned meat pies by Fray Bentos, and we'd do that – we take tinned vegetables, tinned potatoes. The stewards would tart up a gravy. Add a few spices to it. And we'd serve steak and kidney pie or chicken and leek pie. And do you know, they used to love it?"