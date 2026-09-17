Utah 'Dance Mom' 'Drugged Daughter, 11, With Cocktail of Prescription Meds' Before Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide Following Years-Long Nasty Custody Battle

Geehan had left several suicide notes at the entrance and around the room that indicated her frenzied state of mind.

Away for a cheerleading competition, the pair was found dead from the murder-suicide in their room at Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during a welfare check by Smith’s father.

New toxicology results show a manifold of prescription drugs that Tawnia McGeehan, 34, gave herself and her 11-year-old daughter, Addilyn Smith, before breaking out into gunfire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

11-year-old Addilyn Smith was a cheerleader for Xtreme Cheer, away for a competition.

According to the report, a chair had been placed in front of the door, with a note that read, "Call 911 before walking in. Two bodies and one is 11 years old."

"Based on the preliminary evidence at the scene," police said following the tragedy. "Detectives were able to determine the mother shot her daughter before shooting herself."

Two other notes were found, detailing McGeehan's plan to leave her phone unlocked for viewing images of her daughter, and how she had been heavily medicated.

Over-the-counter medicine, prescription pills, and an opened bag of THC gummies were found at the scene, though the autopsy report's official cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound to the head.

Three shell casings were found on the floor with the gun laid on McGeehan's chest.

The two were side-by-side on the bed inside the hotel room.

Smith was found tucked under a blanket in PJs with a pillow over her face, indicating the entry point for the gunshot.