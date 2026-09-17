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Home > True Crime > crime

Utah 'Dance Mom' 'Drugged Daughter, 11, With Cocktail of Prescription Meds' Before Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide Following Years-Long Nasty Custody Battle

Utah mother Tawnia McGeehan shot her daughter Addilyn Smith shortly before taking the gun on herself.
Source: Source: WNDU / Facebook

Toxicology revealed multiple prescription drugs were found in Tawnia McGeehan, 34, and her daughter before the fatal shooting.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

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New toxicology results show a manifold of prescription drugs that Tawnia McGeehan, 34, gave herself and her 11-year-old daughter, Addilyn Smith, before breaking out into gunfire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Away for a cheerleading competition, the pair was found dead from the murder-suicide in their room at Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during a welfare check by Smith’s father.

Geehan had left several suicide notes at the entrance and around the room that indicated her frenzied state of mind.

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Notes Revealed Horror Inside Hotel Room

11-year-old Addilyn Smith was a cheerleader for Xtreme Cheer, away for a competition.
Source: Source: Tawnia Hope McGeehan / Facebook

11-year-old Addilyn Smith was a cheerleader for Xtreme Cheer, away for a competition.

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According to the report, a chair had been placed in front of the door, with a note that read, "Call 911 before walking in. Two bodies and one is 11 years old."

"Based on the preliminary evidence at the scene," police said following the tragedy. "Detectives were able to determine the mother shot her daughter before shooting herself."

Two other notes were found, detailing McGeehan's plan to leave her phone unlocked for viewing images of her daughter, and how she had been heavily medicated.

Over-the-counter medicine, prescription pills, and an opened bag of THC gummies were found at the scene, though the autopsy report's official cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound to the head.

Three shell casings were found on the floor with the gun laid on McGeehan's chest.

The two were side-by-side on the bed inside the hotel room.

Smith was found tucked under a blanket in PJs with a pillow over her face, indicating the entry point for the gunshot.

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Custody Battle Fueled Years of Depression

A photo of the mother-daughter pair almost exactly a year before the murder-suicide, which was discovered February 15, 2026.
Source: Source: Tawnia Hope McGeehan / Facebook

A photo of the mother-daughter pair almost exactly a year before the murder-suicide, which was discovered February 15, 2026.

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The concoction of drugs found in both Smith and McGeehan included gabapentin, quetiapine, diphenhydramine, and lorazepam. McGeehan also had the sedative eszopiclone/zopiclone and the antidepressant citalopram/escitalopram.

The report concluded McGeehan had been severely depressed for years due to her ongoing custody battle, which started in 2015.

She and her ex-husband Brad Smith finally reached an agreement in 2024 for joint legal and physical custody with alternating weeks.

According to records, there were multiple custody modifications after their split, including a temporary custody award to Addi’s father in May 2020.

In 2024, according to documents, she appeared to retain much of the control over their daughter.

McGeehan's family told investigators that she had a past with prescription medication and suicidal ideation.

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Addilyn had been dedicated to cheer, traveling away from her home outside Salt Lake City.
Source: Source: Tawnia Hope McGeehan / Facebook

Addilyn had been dedicated to cheer, traveling away from her home outside Salt Lake City.

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