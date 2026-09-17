Melania Trump Scrambles to Sever Links to Russian Oligarch Accused of Bankrolling Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Lavish Bahamas Wedding

Kremlev reportedly paid to rent one of two private islands used for the wedding weekend, where a reception was held and guests stayed. He also paid for the fireworks display while members of his team helped plan the event.

The wedding payments came from IB Challenger, a Dubai-based entity affiliated with the International Boxing Association that the organization uses for financial transactions.

The guest list numbered about 50 people, including Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and other members of the Trump family. Kremlev attended along with a group of other Russians, some of whom stood apart and spoke Russian.

Kremlev did not attend the actual wedding ceremony, which had only 18 guests, but attended the larger celebrations afterward. The ceremony took place on May 22, with festivities continuing over the following two days.