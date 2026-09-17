Trump Seen With Strange 'Bulge' Again Just Months After Prez Was Accused of Hiding Adult Diaper
Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
Health concerns for Donald Trump have reignited after a bizarre "bulge" was spotted in his clothing during his visit to North Carolina on Wednesday, September 16, RadarOnline.com can report.
The strange bump had many once again speculating if the 80-year-old secretly wears adult diapers while making extended trips.
'Diaper Don Strikes Again'
White House aide Margo Martin shared a short video of Trump speaking to reporters outside Air Force One that had critics doing a double take.
Many took to social media to describe the box-like bulge, which caused his suit jacket to wrinkle unnaturally as he spoke.
"Diaper Don strikes again," one person commented, as another wrote, "This just gives me the icks worse than before."
"I've never seen a diaper that thick," a third critic posted.
Others thought it could be something more serious, such as a medical device.
"It looks like there is a whole device under his suit tucked in his pants," the social media user shared, and another person agreed, "My guess was either insulin pump or colostomy bag. But a portable dialysis machine would also make sense."
The White House Claps Back
The White House did not address what the mysterious bump was, but instead took aim at the Daily Beast in a statement for speculating what it might be.
"Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a scathing letter to the outlet.
He continued, "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."
President Trump's Ongoing Health Concerns
The debate was reminiscent of questions raised earlier this year, when Trump sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes.
While the president was busy debating and deflecting Norah O'Donnell, some critics were distracted by what was described as an "unusual protrusion beneath his suit."
Just a few weeks later, the president faced fallout after he attended a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where he honored fallen service members at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
A video from the event drew criticism online after some social media users noted another large bulge in the president's pants.
"What exactly is Trump carrying on his a--?" a user posted on X. "It looks like he has a double diaper."
President Trump Claims He Has a Clean Bill of Health
The scrutiny on the bulge under his suit comes as more attention is being focused on the president's health – both physical and mental.
Earlier this year, the president spent roughly three and a half hours undergoing a medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."
While the White House insists Trump remains in excellent condition, critics and some medical experts have raised concerns about his alleged physical decline.