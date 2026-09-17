Trump Seen With Strange 'Bulge' Again Just Months After Prez Was Accused of Hiding Adult Diaper

White House aide Margo Martin shared a short video of Trump speaking to reporters outside Air Force One that had critics doing a double take.

Many took to social media to describe the box-like bulge, which caused his suit jacket to wrinkle unnaturally as he spoke.

"Diaper Don strikes again," one person commented, as another wrote, "This just gives me the icks worse than before."

"I've never seen a diaper that thick," a third critic posted.

Others thought it could be something more serious, such as a medical device.

"It looks like there is a whole device under his suit tucked in his pants," the social media user shared, and another person agreed, "My guess was either insulin pump or colostomy bag. But a portable dialysis machine would also make sense."