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Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson
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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Luxury Hideaway Raises Fresh Money Questions

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's luxury hideaway has raised fresh questions about her finances after being pushed out of the royal family.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson's recent stay at an exclusive Austrian hideaway has raised fresh questions over her finances after the former Duchess of York was photographed near the luxury wellness resort following months away from public view, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ferguson, 66, was spotted in April outside a remote mountain chalet reportedly costing around $3,000 a night near the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort, a wellness destination she has previously visited.

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Luxury Retreat Raises Financial Questions

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The former duchess stayed near a wellness resort costing thousands per night.

Her appearance came amid reports of financial pressures and attempts to secure lucrative media projects following renewed scrutiny of her past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source told us: "Sarah has spent the best part of four decades surrounded by an extremely privileged lifestyle, so there's a certain level of comfort that has simply become normal to her. She's accustomed to beautiful surroundings, privacy and being looked after, and changing those habits overnight was always going to be incredibly difficult."

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Photo of Mayrlife Medical Health Resort
Source: Google Maps

Photos captured her emerging near the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort.

The source added: "Her circumstances may look very different from the outside now, but Sarah doesn't necessarily believe that means she should suddenly start living an entirely different existence. She feels she's endured an exceptionally bruising period personally and publicly, and her priority has been finding somewhere secluded where she can shut the door, escape the scrutiny and collect herself.

"From Sarah's perspective, going somewhere like a luxury chalet wasn't simply about luxury for luxury's sake. She saw the privacy, isolation and wellness facilities as exactly what she needed after months of controversy and uncertainty.

"She wanted to disappear somewhere she could feel protected from the constant attention and work out what she's going to do next, but her visit has prompted fresh questions about how she afforded it."

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Income Needs vs. Extravagance

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Observers questioned her funding amid reported financial pressures.

The source continued: "The obvious problem is the optics. There have been repeated reports that Sarah is looking for significant new sources of income, so photographs of her staying close to an extremely expensive Austrian wellness retreat are inevitably going to prompt questions about where the money is coming from and whether this is really the moment for such extravagance.

"People will naturally look at those two things side by side and wonder how they fit together. If you're apparently trying to secure major television or publishing deals because you need to rebuild your finances, then being associated with accommodation costing thousands of pounds a night is going to attract attention.

"But Sarah has always had tremendous confidence in her ability to reinvent herself and make money again. She appears to regard the difficulties she's facing now as temporary rather than a permanent change in her circumstances.

"That's really the contradiction at the heart of it. Other people might respond to uncertainty by immediately cutting everything back, whereas Sarah's instinct is to maintain the life she knows while believing she'll find a way to finance it in the longer term. Whether that confidence ultimately proves justified is another matter."

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Spotted Near Mayrlife While Exploring Media Deals

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

She carefully weighed commercial options without alienating King Charles.

Ferguson was photographed in April leaving a vehicle outside a luxury Austrian property, wearing a white cap and large glasses.

The chalet's proximity to Mayrlife offered access to the type of secluded wellness environment Ferguson has favored previously.

Her Austrian appearance followed reports Ferguson had told friends she needed money and was exploring potential commercial opportunities.

She has reportedly been in talks to produce a multimillion-pound memoir and tell-all TV documentary.

But sources have told us she is wary of entering into either deal as she does not want to alienate King Charles or the wider royal family.

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