Lindsay Clancy Hires Karen Read's Attorney in Bid to Get Murder Case Tossed After Mistrial

Clancy's first trial ended in a mistrial when 11 jurors voted not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI), and one juror voted guilty.

Weinberg and Reddington are arguing that due to double jeopardy, which bars the government from trying someone for the same crime twice, Clancy's case should be dismissed.

On September 10, Reddington refiled a Rule 25 motion. If approved, the government would find the defendant not guilty due to insufficient evidence from the Commonwealth.

"No rational jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that she had no mental disease or defect when the Commonwealth's own proof established that she did," the motion reads.

The defense also alleged that the jurors who applied the "reasonable doubt standard" found Clancy not guilty. Shortly before a mistrial was declared, the jury's foreperson sent a note to the judge alleging that the lone juror "refused" to apply the court's standard of reasonable doubt.

After receiving the note, the judge brought each juror into the courtroom to ask them if they could follow the court's standard in this matter. Each juror said yes, and deliberations continued.

Reddington at the time requested the removal of the lone juror, which was denied. The judge explained that when he questioned the jurors, they all reaffirmed they could follow the law and vote accordingly.

A mistrial was declared the next day, as the jury remained deadlocked.

A status hearing for the Clancy case is scheduled for September 29.