Lindsay Clancy Hires Karen Read's Attorney in Bid to Get Murder Case Tossed After Mistrial
Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Another high-profile attorney is temporarily joining the defense team of Lindsay Clancy, the mother who allegedly killed her three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Martin Weinberg, who helped defend Karen Read, the woman found not guilty of killing her boyfriend, is joining forces with Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington.
Double Jeopardy?
Clancy's first trial ended in a mistrial when 11 jurors voted not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI), and one juror voted guilty.
Weinberg and Reddington are arguing that due to double jeopardy, which bars the government from trying someone for the same crime twice, Clancy's case should be dismissed.
On September 10, Reddington refiled a Rule 25 motion. If approved, the government would find the defendant not guilty due to insufficient evidence from the Commonwealth.
"No rational jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that she had no mental disease or defect when the Commonwealth's own proof established that she did," the motion reads.
The defense also alleged that the jurors who applied the "reasonable doubt standard" found Clancy not guilty. Shortly before a mistrial was declared, the jury's foreperson sent a note to the judge alleging that the lone juror "refused" to apply the court's standard of reasonable doubt.
After receiving the note, the judge brought each juror into the courtroom to ask them if they could follow the court's standard in this matter. Each juror said yes, and deliberations continued.
Reddington at the time requested the removal of the lone juror, which was denied. The judge explained that when he questioned the jurors, they all reaffirmed they could follow the law and vote accordingly.
A mistrial was declared the next day, as the jury remained deadlocked.
A status hearing for the Clancy case is scheduled for September 29.
Karen Read Recap
Weinberg filed a similar motion in the Karen Read case, after her first trial also ended with a hung jury. The defense team cited post-trial claims from jurors who agreed to acquit Read of second-degree murder, but disagreed on other charges.
But the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that Read could be tried again.
The SJC allowed the case to be retried because a unanimous verdict was not declared in court. Rather, they sent three notes to the judge stating they were deadlocked, so the judge used this information to announce a mistrial.
Read was accused of fatally hitting her boyfriend, Joshua O'Keefe, with her car in 2022. Her first trial ended in a hung jury of 8-4, but after Read's case was retried, she was found not guilty in February 2025.
A Shocking Defense
Similar to Clancy, Read's trial also garnered nationwide attention. As part of their defense, Read's legal team argued that law enforcement officials framed their client and were protecting the real killer.
The attorneys argued that investigators did not search the home where they claim the murder occurred, nor did crime scene investigators attempt to find evidence.
The lawyers also pointed to the local ties of the town's law enforcement, claiming that many were friends, family, or colleagues defending a fellow officer.
Lindsay Clancy's Case and Tragedy
On January 24, 2023, Clancy sent her husband, Patrick, out to pick up takeout and get a prescription. While he was gone, Clancy allegedly took her children to the basement and strangled them with exercise bands.
Reddington agrees with the prosecution that Clancy killed her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. But the defense is arguing that she was facing postpartum psychosis.
A medication list Reddington displayed in court showed that Clancy was prescribed 13 different medications in the months leading up to the murders, which her lawyer argued led to psychosis.
The defense also pointed to diaries written by Clancy where she detailed her mental health struggles. In them, she expressed feeling depressed, suicidal, and overwhelmed. The prosecution, assistant district attorneys Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, agreed that Clancy was facing mental health struggles, but argued that she was not psychotic at the time of the killings.
Additionally, the prosecution alleged that she did not take her medications consistently, and that she didn't tell her doctors that she had thoughts of harming her kids.