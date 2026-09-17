Will Smith and Wife Jada Were Living 'Separate Lives' for Years Before Oscars Slap, Source Claims

Will and Jada originally met on the set of his classic '90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They began dating after his 1995 split from his first wife, Sheree Zampino. The exes welcomed their son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, prior to their split.

Two years later, Will popped the question to Jada in an unconventional way.

“We were just lying there, going to sleep,” the Men in Black actor told People at the time. “I looked over at her, and I said, ‘Hey, we might be real good married. Wassup? You wanna marry me?’ Unplanned. No ring. Not the classic proposal. She said yes. It's really weird when you live the kind of lifestyle that we live: Simplicity becomes the jewel.”

On December 31, 1997, Will and Jada tied the knot.

They share two kids: Jaden, 27, and Willow, 25.