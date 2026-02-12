EXCLUSIVE: Where There's a Will Smith, There's No Way — Slap-Happy Hollywood Bad Boy's Comeback Dreams 'Set to be Shattered' by Harassment Lawsuit

Brian King Joseph – who appeared on America's Got Talent in 2018 – filed a $3million lawsuit against the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 57, and Treyball Studios Management Inc., alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation.

The filing further claims that Joseph was "shamed" and sacked after reporting the alleged incident to Will's management company.

Will's lawyer Allen B. Grodsky said the allegations "are false, baseless and reckless" and "they are categorically denied."

The suit comes four months after Will inked a first-look, multi-movie deal with Paramount Pictures – and nearly four years after sources say he became a Tinseltown outcast for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards following the funnyman's joke about alopecia sufferer Jada's bald head.