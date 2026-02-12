Your tip
RadarOnline
Will Smith
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Where There's a Will Smith, There's No Way — Slap-Happy Hollywood Bad Boy's Comeback Dreams 'Set to be Shattered' by Harassment Lawsuit

Source: MEGA

Will Smith's comeback dreams face collapse as a harassment lawsuit threatens the Hollywood bad boy's return.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Shaken Will Smith fears his Hollywood comeback may be threatened by a sexual harassment suit from his former tour violinist – and the turmoil is adding to the tension between the rapper and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Will is absolutely beside himself, and even though he's convinced the claims are baseless, it's still been a nightmare," an insider confided.

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Rocks Star

Brian King Joseph filed a $3million lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation against Will Smith.
Source: MEGA

Brian King Joseph – who appeared on America's Got Talent in 2018 – filed a $3million lawsuit against the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 57, and Treyball Studios Management Inc., alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation.

The filing further claims that Joseph was "shamed" and sacked after reporting the alleged incident to Will's management company.

Will's lawyer Allen B. Grodsky said the allegations "are false, baseless and reckless" and "they are categorically denied."

The suit comes four months after Will inked a first-look, multi-movie deal with Paramount Pictures – and nearly four years after sources say he became a Tinseltown outcast for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards following the funnyman's joke about alopecia sufferer Jada's bald head.

Smith's attorney said the allegations are 'false, baseless and reckless.'
Source: MEGA

The complaint, filed at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, claims Will "was deliberately grooming and priming" Joseph for "sexual exploitation" after inviting the 35-year-old musician to join his global tour Based on a True Story: 2025.

The suit charges, Joseph discovered unsettling items in his Las Vegas hotel room during his tour tenure – namely evidence "of a sexual threat of violence" that allegedly included a handwritten note reading, "Brian, I'll be back ... just us," with a drawn heart and signed "Stone F."

Additionally, the filing states Joseph discovered "wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual's name."

Fresh Scandal Threatens Will’s Comeback

will smith comeback dreams shattered harassment lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sources said tension has increased between Will and Jada Pinkett Smith amid fallout from the harassment lawsuit.

The insider said the King Richard Oscar winner has a "horrible feeling" of seeing his name "dragged through the mud all over again" – just when he was feeling like he had regained some momentum.

According to the source, the strife has put Will in a "dark mood" – and now fed-up Jada, 54, may walk away from their 28-year marriage.

"She's sick and tired of the constant drama. A lot of people in her world are saying this could be the final straw," the insider said. "She's sick of being collateral damage."

"This couldn't have come at a worse time for Will professionally. He was very hyped up on this being his time for a real comeback. He's convinced it's going to taint his name all over again."

