Will Smith's Sexual Harassment Accuser Shares Eerie 'Speak My Truth' Message Just Days Before Filing Explosive Lawsuit
Jan. 4 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Will Smith's sexual harassment accuser has appeared to hint at looming drama days before filing his bombshell lawsuit against the Oscar winner.
Violinist and America's Got Talent alum Brian King Joseph shared a cryptic Instagram video about speaking his truth and "standing up for what's right" — a post that has taken on new meaning now that he's accused Smith, 57, of sexual harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination tied to the actor's 2024 world tour.
Brian King Joseph's Video
"Earlier this year, I was hired to be a performer on a major, major tour with somebody who was huge in the industry," Joseph, 32, shared in his video on December 26. "So I was excited, you know, proud of myself for getting the opportunity. Unfortunately, some things happened."
"I can't get too into the details of exactly what that was because it's already a legal issue right now, but the reason why I'm speaking out about this is because getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay," he continued.
'Afraid to Speak Out'
The musician added that he knows some people are "afraid to speak out" about their own experiences.
"I understand, and if that’s you, I see you,” he shared.
"And that’s pretty much it. More updates to come soon. Thanks for listening."
Joseph captioned his post: “Important PSA: 🗣️🗣️love you guys, stay safe out there and always stand up for your beliefs and what is right no matter what.”
Lawsuit and Scandal
On December 30, Joseph filed a complaint against Smith and Treyball Studios Management Inc. at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.
The complaint claims Smith "was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation" after inviting the musician to join his global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024.
It further claimed that during a tour stop in Las Vegas in March 2024, Joseph returned to his hotel room at 11pm and found found that it had been "unlawfully entered" by an "unknown person" who left a handwritten note that read: "Brian, I'll be back no later (sic) 5:30 just us," with a heart and the sign-off: "Stone F."
Joseph alleged the note was accompanied by "wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual's name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to" him.
The Allegations
Joseph alleged that he reported an incident to hotel security, a non-emergency police line, and Smith’s management team after fearing someone might return to his hotel room to engage in unwanted sexual activity.
He claimed that instead of being supported, he was subsequently shamed by tour management, removed from the concert lineup, and replaced.
Joseph said these actions caused severe emotional distress, financial losses, damage to his reputation, and long-term mental health issues, including PTSD.
Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "false, baseless, and reckless."
He added: "They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light."