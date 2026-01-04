Will Smith's Sexual Harassment Accuser Shares Eerie 'Speak My Truth' Message Just Days Before Filing Explosive Lawsuit

"Earlier this year, I was hired to be a performer on a major, major tour with somebody who was huge in the industry," Joseph, 32, shared in his video on December 26. "So I was excited, you know, proud of myself for getting the opportunity. Unfortunately, some things happened."

"I can't get too into the details of exactly what that was because it's already a legal issue right now, but the reason why I'm speaking out about this is because getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay," he continued.