Gay Scandal: Male Musician Alleges Will Smith Engaged in 'Grooming' Behavior After Hotel Room Encounter

The complaint claims Smith "was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation" after inviting the musician to join his global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024.

Joseph claimed during a tour stop in Las Vegas last March, he came back to his hotel room at 11pm and found that it had been "unlawfully entered" by an "unknown person" who left a handwritten note that read: "Brian, I'll be back no later (sic) 5:30 just us," with a heart and the sign-off: "Stone F."

The plaintiff alleged the note was accompanied by "wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual's name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to" him.