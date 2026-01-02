Your tip
Gay Scandal: Male Musician Alleges Will Smith Engaged in 'Grooming' Behavior After Hotel Room Encounter

picture of Will Smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by musician Brian King Joseph in shock new lawsuit.

Jan. 2 2026, Updated 6:14 a.m. ET

Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by an America's Got Talent star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal professional violinist Brian King Joseph, 32, filed a complaint at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, December 30 against the Bad Boys actor, 57, and Treyball Studios Management, Inc.

Shock Grooming Claims

picture of Brian King Joseph
Source: MEGA

Violinist Brian King Joseph alleges Smith primed him for 'sexual exploitation.'

The complaint claims Smith "was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation" after inviting the musician to join his global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024.

Joseph claimed during a tour stop in Las Vegas last March, he came back to his hotel room at 11pm and found that it had been "unlawfully entered" by an "unknown person" who left a handwritten note that read: "Brian, I'll be back no later (sic) 5:30 just us," with a heart and the sign-off: "Stone F."

The plaintiff alleged the note was accompanied by "wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual's name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to" him.

Invited To Perform At Smith's Home Before Tour

picture of Will Smith
Source: MEGA

Smith invited the musician to join him on his global tour.

According to Joseph, he was scared someone would "return to his room to engage in sexual acts" with him, so he reported the incident to hotel security, a non-emergency police line and Smith's management team.

However he alleges he was then "shamed" by tour management, fired from the concerts and replaced, leading to "severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm, and other damages" as well as "PTSD and other mental illness."

Smith's attorney Allen B. Grodsky has strongly denied these allegations, claiming they "are false, baseless, and reckless."

Accusations 'Categorically Denied'

picture of Brian King Joseph
Source: MEGA

Smith's attorney 'categorically denied' claims made by Joseph.

He continued: "They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light."

Joseph, who rose to prominence as a top-three finalist on America's Got Talent in 2018, said that in November 2024, he was invited to Smith's home to play for him, and that during this meeting he was enlisted to play at the star’s concert that December in San Diego, as well as on the subsequent Based on a True Story: 2025 tour.

Over the course of their working relationship — which included Joseph performing on Smith's latest album Based on a True Story — the two men allegedly became close and spent "additional alone time" with one another.

picture of Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith was accused of causing 'intentional infliction of emotional distress' in a separate lawsuit against her.

Smith is said to have told Joseph at one stage: "You and I have such a special connection, that I don't share with anyone else."

The new complaint follows a $3million lawsuit filed December 1 from former associate Bilaal Salaam (a.k.a. Brother Bilaal) against the Oscar winner's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, claiming she verbally threatened him.

The husband-and-wife duo "are really mad and say it's a lot of c--p," an entertainment source claimed, calling Salaam "an opportunistic person out to exploit them."

Smith's Based on a True Story tour ran from June to September 2025 following the March release of his titular album.

