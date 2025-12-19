EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith Is Attempting to Make a Ruthless Hollywood Comeback With a New Paramount Deal Years After His Career Collapsed

Thanks to a new mega-money deal with production giant Paramount, his company Westbrook will roll out a slew of big-budget films – with none other than 57-year-old Smith in starring roles.

An insider revealed: "Will is delighted he's got this opportunity to redeem himself. It's the break he's been praying for and he's hell-bent on not screwing it up.

"He's cracking the whip on everyone around him and if people aren't willing to match his intensity, they'll get their marching papers in no time. Will is being absolutely ruthless and saying that's the only way this is going to work."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Smith and his hard-headed spouse of 26 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, 54, have been living separate lives for years, but she remains actively involved in his production company.