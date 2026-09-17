$750K Epstein Payout Fraud Exposed: Woman Admits Doctoring Victim Fund Letter — Then Lying to FBI

A woman has admitted to doctoring a rejection letter from the Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Compensation Program – a fund created by the late financier's estate in 2020 to compensate people who said they had been sexually abused by him – to make it appear she had been approved for a payout, before using the fake document to obtain roughly $750,000 from a separate victims' fund, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jennifer Pollack Percival pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud during a September 14 hearing in Manhattan federal court, where she detailed the scheme under oath.