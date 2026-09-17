EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Lonely Pain Behind Her Oscar Win Revealed

But Kidman has now revealed behind the glamour of Hollywood's biggest night, she was struggling with her personal life and returned home from the ceremony painfully aware she had nobody with whom to share her career-defining victory.

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, Kidman said: "I was beyond lonely. I had the pinnacle of my success, and I went home and was so lonely.

"So, yeah, crazy, though, that sort of the confluence of events where you go, 'I wish...'I had my mom with me and my dad, but I was like, 'Where's my partner, someone that I can share this with?'

"It was one of the most profound moments where I went, 'I've got to get a life,' and at the same time, I'm holding this gold statue where you go, 'This is, this is it. This is the highest sort of prize you can get in our industry.' And so grateful and yet so lonely."

Kidman described the collision between professional success and private unhappiness as "weird," saying the experience forced her to confront what was missing from her life despite reaching the summit of Hollywood.

She added: "I'd love to be able to just, you know, be wrapped in somebody's arms right now.

"I'd love to be around now, something that feels really, 'Oh, okay. This is my real life.'"