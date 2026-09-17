Beloved Chicago Radio Host Dies by Assisted Suicide at Swiss Clinic After Her Body Began 'Failing' Following Neurological Disorder Diagnosis

Markey's longtime co-host O'Malley revealed in an emotional Facebook post that the two had spoken candidly about her unwavering determination to end her life on her own terms after living with increasing amounts of pain.

"It was one of the nervous system’s many insidious disorders that attacked her, but what does the variety matter? While it slowly began aggravating her mind, it was more aggressive with her body, which became more challenged and painful every day," O'Malley told followers about her longtime friend and colleague.

"And then she decided: 'Enough. This isn’t getting better; it’s getting worse. I refuse to tolerate years of struggle and pain before I finally die in total misery, and I refuse to make the people I love deal with it, especially since the end will be the same.'"

O'Malley recalled their last lunch together before Markey flew to Switzerland.

"As we discussed on the air so many times, she chose to be in charge of The End, while she still had control of her mind. She picked the date and the place and proceeded living her life with resolve and joy. Last week, we had our last lunch at a restaurant she always wanted to try, and we spent most of that time in laughter," she shared, adding, "Thank you for letting me be part of your life."