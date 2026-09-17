Scientology Leader's Estranged Niece Issues Blunt Warning to Tom Cruise Over Taylor Swift After A-Listers' NFL Run-In: 'Stay the F--- Away From Her'

However, Jenna insisted Swift was unlikely to become a Scientologist, arguing she had nothing in common with the actor. "What's he going to say? 'I bet my daughter would love your music, but I'll never know because I don't speak to her because of Scientology,'" Jenna speculated.

Jenna further wondered if his daughter, Suri, listened to Swift in her free time as a way to "get over all the trauma he's caused her by being the most prominent member of (an alleged) child trafficking" organization.

Cruise is a dedicated member of the Church of Scientology, introduced by his wife, ex-wife Mimi Rogers. He claimed the teachings helped him overcome dyslexia, often defending the controversial organization publicly.

He shares a child with Katie Holmes, who left the church and filed for divorce from him in 2012. At the time, she also removed Suri from their practices. Cruise is not in contact with either of them.