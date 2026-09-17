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Home > Celebrity > Scientology

Scientology Leader's Estranged Niece Issues Blunt Warning to Tom Cruise Over Taylor Swift After A-Listers' NFL Run-In: 'Stay the F--- Away From Her'

A photo of Jenna Miscavige alongside a picture of Taylor Swift alongside a picture of Tom Cruise
Source: TIKTOK/JENNAMISCAVIGE; MEGA

Jenna Miscavige Hill uses the internet to shed awareness on Scientology.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

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Jenna Miscavige Hill, the niece of Scientology leader David Miscavige, told Tom Cruise to back off from Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pop star was spotted with Cruise at a Kansas City Chiefs football game, deeply in conversation while sitting in a private box. Jenna, who escaped the organization at age 22, bluntly told Cruise, "Stay the f--- away from her."

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Tom Cruise's Chat With Taylor Swift Called 'PR Ploy'

A photo of Jenna Miscavige Hill
Source: TIKTOK/JENNAMISCAVIGE

Jenna told Tom Cruise to stay away from Taylor Swift.

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In a TikTok video, Jenna directly addressed Cruise, explaining her uncle David was "best friends" with the movie star. After all, Cruise is a known member of the organization, often used as the poster boy for their initiatives.

Jenna claimed Cruise's appearance at Swift's side was "undoubtedly some PR ploy" orchestrated by David. She claimed "everything Tom does" was a part of an elaborate media scheme. She recalled David's excitement when Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson, assuming he'd become a Scientologist – though Jackson ended up being hesitant about the organization.

"Well, I guess he's up to his same old tricks," Jenna claimed of David's leadership.

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Cruise's Friendship With Scientology Leader Detailed

A photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise is a known Scientologist poster boy.

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However, Jenna insisted Swift was unlikely to become a Scientologist, arguing she had nothing in common with the actor. "What's he going to say? 'I bet my daughter would love your music, but I'll never know because I don't speak to her because of Scientology,'" Jenna speculated.

Jenna further wondered if his daughter, Suri, listened to Swift in her free time as a way to "get over all the trauma he's caused her by being the most prominent member of (an alleged) child trafficking" organization.

Cruise is a dedicated member of the Church of Scientology, introduced by his wife, ex-wife Mimi Rogers. He claimed the teachings helped him overcome dyslexia, often defending the controversial organization publicly.

He shares a child with Katie Holmes, who left the church and filed for divorce from him in 2012. At the time, she also removed Suri from their practices. Cruise is not in contact with either of them.

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Ex-Scientologist Praises Taylor Swift's Music

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Jenna praised Swift's music for uplifting people.

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Jenna admitted she, too, was a fan of Swift like many young women.

She expressed faith that the Showgirl "is never going to be a Scientologist," pointing out Swift's music is far more about uplifting others who are in a "dark moment."

In fact, the 42-year-old advocate against Scientology pointed to particular songs that have helped her push on through the difficulties of "growing up without a family and in fear of abandonment."

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Jenna Miscavige Identifies Favorite Songs

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Jenna identified songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department' and 'Speak Now' as top tracks.

"Her music is what scrapes people off the floor and makes them feel less alone," Jenna expressed, explaining she leaned on her tracks at times when Scientology allegedly targets her and her loved ones. She cited Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? as a particular song she finds helpful.

Additionally, she explained her attachment to the song Mine. She said, "When I rebuilt my life, after growing up without a family ... and I experienced my first unconditional love with my baby song while listening to Taylor's Mine because he's the best thing that's ever been mine."

Jenna concluded by calling Cruise "a creepy old man who's barely able to act like a normal person."

She claimed he wasn't "fooling anybody," believing Swift particularly wouldn't be wowed over by him.

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