'Private' Ivanka Trump Sparks Rumors She's Plotting a Return to Washington After Raising Her Public Profile

The pal said the posts generally appear before or after trips, allowing Ivanka to keep her location private.

Another friend told the outlet that leaving Washington allowed Ivanka to focus more heavily on her family.

"I think it's very hard to leave Washington, D.C. with all the power and responsibilities," they explained. "But when you're on the other side of it, you see how beautiful life can be as well.

"She just wants to be there for her family. I think that’s very admirable."

Ivanka’s retreat from formal politics has not completely separated her from the political world surrounding her father.