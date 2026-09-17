'Private' Ivanka Trump Sparks Rumors She's Plotting a Return to Washington After Raising Her Public Profile
Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump is putting more of her private life on display, prompting speculation that the former White House adviser may be laying the groundwork for a return to Washington, RadarOnline.com can report.
Her increased public profile has some wondering whether the 44-year-old could be preparing for another role in Washington nearly six years after leaving her position in her father’s first administration.
On Her Way Back to the White House?
Ivanka served as an unpaid adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, from 2017 to 2021, but has largely stayed away from formal politics since leaving the White House.
The National Archives lists Ivanka’s role as adviser to the president, where she focused on issues including economic empowerment, workforce development and entrepreneurship.
However, Ivanka’s recent Instagram posts showing her traveling with her husband Jared Kushner, spending time with their children, surfing, horseback riding, and sharing glimpses of her personal life have prompted questions about whether her increased visibility could signal a change.
Ivanka Trump Friend Shuts Down Speculation
There has been no official confirmation that Ivanka is interested in rejoining her father in the White House.
The Daily Mail reported that people close to Ivanka instead view the posts as evidence of a different priority – her life away from politics.
"The key to understanding Ivanka’s Instagram is that she's not posting photos in real time," a friend said. "Ivanka's far more private, and she’s just posting a periodic photo dump."
'She Just Wants to Be There for Her Family'
The pal said the posts generally appear before or after trips, allowing Ivanka to keep her location private.
Another friend told the outlet that leaving Washington allowed Ivanka to focus more heavily on her family.
"I think it's very hard to leave Washington, D.C. with all the power and responsibilities," they explained. "But when you're on the other side of it, you see how beautiful life can be as well.
"She just wants to be there for her family. I think that’s very admirable."
Ivanka’s retreat from formal politics has not completely separated her from the political world surrounding her father.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Luxury Island Problem
Kushner remains involved in Trump’s second administration as an informal adviser and has taken part in foreign-policy efforts while continuing to run his private investment firm, Affinity Partners.
That overlap between Kushner’s business interests and his work around the administration has drawn attention, particularly as the couple remains connected to a controversial development project in Albania.
As Radar previously reported, the proposed luxury resort on Albania’s Sazan Island – the one Ivanka "stumbled" upon while boating with friends – has a nearby protected coastal area, and it has become the center of more than 100 days of protests.
Al Jazeera reported that police clashed with protesters in the capital, Tirana, on September 8 after demonstrators tried to reach parliament and threw eggs and tomatoes at officers in riot gear.
The protests have been dubbed the “flamingo revolution” because of concerns about the development’s potential impact on local wildlife.
Ivanka has also been publicly involved in promoting the project. She reportedly visited the area with architects and investors and met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
She has described the project as an "incredible project" and previously said she and Kushner discovered Sazan Island while swimming there from a friend’s boat.
The Associated Press reported that the protests have expanded beyond opposition to the resort into broader demonstrations against Rama’s government, while the project itself has become a flashpoint over environmental concerns and public access to the coast.