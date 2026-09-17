EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage 'Suffering From Property Curse' After Giant Sinkhole Destroys Malibu Home

The 62-year-old Oscar winner bought the oceanfront property on Sea Level Drive in 2024, but authorities declared a local emergency this month after coastal erosion caused a huge section of its driveway and road to collapse.

Nicolas Cage is facing claims a "curse" attached to one of his notorious former homes has followed him to Malibu after a giant sinkhole opened outside his $10.5million beachfront mansion and forced neighbors to evacuate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A total of 31 properties were placed under evacuation orders as officials warned that emergency vehicles could no longer safely access the neighborhood.

A source familiar with Cage's colorful property history said: "Anyone who knows Nick's history with unusual houses will see the dark irony here. He once owned one of America's most notoriously haunted mansions, and now another spectacular property is disappearing beneath his feet.

"Obviously, nobody can seriously say a curse caused a sinkhole, but the coincidence is extraordinary, and this is what people around him are saying.

"Nick has had enough very strange experiences with real estate over the years for people around him to joke that perhaps he should choose his next house very carefully."