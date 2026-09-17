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EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage 'Suffering From Property Curse' After Giant Sinkhole Destroys Malibu Home

Photo of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage's Malibu mansion was recently damaged.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Nicolas Cage is facing claims a "curse" attached to one of his notorious former homes has followed him to Malibu after a giant sinkhole opened outside his $10.5million beachfront mansion and forced neighbors to evacuate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner bought the oceanfront property on Sea Level Drive in 2024, but authorities declared a local emergency this month after coastal erosion caused a huge section of its driveway and road to collapse.

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Malibu Sinkhole Forces 31 Properties to Evacuate

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Photo of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Cage has faced bizarre claims linking a new sinkhole to a property curse.

A total of 31 properties were placed under evacuation orders as officials warned that emergency vehicles could no longer safely access the neighborhood.

A source familiar with Cage's colorful property history said: "Anyone who knows Nick's history with unusual houses will see the dark irony here. He once owned one of America's most notoriously haunted mansions, and now another spectacular property is disappearing beneath his feet.

"Obviously, nobody can seriously say a curse caused a sinkhole, but the coincidence is extraordinary, and this is what people around him are saying.

"Nick has had enough very strange experiences with real estate over the years for people around him to joke that perhaps he should choose his next house very carefully."

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LaLaurie Mansion Fuels Longstanding Curse Lore

Photo of LaLaurie Mansion
Source: Google Maps

The eccentric actor previously owned New Orleans' haunted and historic LaLaurie Mansion.

The superstition around Cage centers on New Orleans' infamous LaLaurie Mansion, which the eccentric actor purchased for $3.45million in 2007.

The French Quarter property is associated with Delphine LaLaurie, a wealthy 19th-century slaveholder whose brutal treatment of enslaved people was exposed after a fire at her Royal Street home in 1834.

The horrific history of the property subsequently generated generations of ghost stories and claims that the property was cursed – folklore Cage himself embraced when discussing his fascination with the mansion.

Cage eventually lost the property to foreclosure in 2009 during a period of severe financial difficulties. His sprawling Bel Air mansion was also foreclosed upon the following year.

Our insider added: "The LaLaurie house became part of Nick's legend because it combined everything that fascinates him – history, mystery, and the supernatural.

"Then he lost it during one of the most financially turbulent periods of his life. Now there is a massive hole outside his Malibu house, so inevitably people who believe in the LaLaurie folklore are connecting the two."

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Gas Leak Call Leads to Major Malibu Property Damage

Photo of Nicolas Cage's Malibu Mansion
Source: MEGA

A massive thirty-foot sinkhole dramatically swallowed the driveway of Cage's Malibu mansion.

The Malibu crisis began when emergency crews responded to reports of a possible gas leak and discovered extensive damage outside Cage's home.

City officials said the expanding sinkhole and road erosion created an "imminent danger," with seven properties initially deemed unsafe because of hazardous conditions, and access subsequently restricted across the 31-home neighborhood.

Cage was not reported to have been at the property when the collapse occurred, and no injuries were reported. The actor's home appeared to be undergoing renovation when television crews filmed the destruction.

The luxury residence was built in the 1990s and includes multiple bedrooms, soaring glass walls, a chef's kitchen, elevator access, and a rooftop deck overlooking the Pacific.

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Hollywood Star's Extraordinary Real Estate History

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Photo of Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Source: MEGA

Riko Shibata married the Hollywood star in twenty-one as his fifth wife.

Cage's taste for extraordinary real estate was once almost as famous as his movie career, which includes Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, Gone in 60 Seconds, National Treasure, and Leaving Las Vegas, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The actor also previously owned castles in Germany and England and amassed an extensive international property portfolio before encountering financial problems.

Cage married Riko Shibata, 31, in 2021 – marking his fifth marriage – and they welcomed daughter August Francesca, four, in 2022.

He also has sons Weston, 35, and Kal-El, 20, from previous relationships.

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