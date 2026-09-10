EXCLUSIVE: How Nicolas Cage Blew Through His Massive Hollywood Fortune

On Tuesday, September 8, the driveway collapsed, opening a sinkhole, which by evening measured about 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide.

A gas leak was also reported, while Malibu officials declared a local emergency and ordered evacuations affecting 31 nearby properties.

The collapse came as Southern California faced high tides, heavy surf, and flooding associated with Tropical Storm Marie.

Officials warned coastal erosion and further rain could worsen conditions, while emergency access to the neighborhood was severely restricted.