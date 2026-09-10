EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'Survivor' Contestant Who Lost Leg in Freak Spearfishing Accident Left 'Catastrophically Disabled and Disfigured,' Attorney Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Stavros Floros Was Stuck by a Passing Boat

Source: SURVIVOR GREECE/YOUTUBE Floros lost his leg after a tourist boat ran into him while spearfishing.

Floros was competing on the 13th season of the Greek version of the CBS series on Saona Island in the Dominican Republic earlier this year when the 21-year-old went spearfishing during a break from filming. That's when the propellers of a passing tourist boat accidentally tore into him, partially amputating his left leg below the knee and causing significant trauma to his right ankle. Floros has now filed a massive lawsuit against the producers, accusing them of ignoring dangers in the waters and failing to protect the show's competitors.

Article continues below advertisement

'Catastrophic Permanent Injuries'

Source: STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM He blames producers for creating an unsafe environment.

According to Floros lawsuit, which Radar has reviewed, "(The producers) built the show's entire format around requiring contestants to spearfish in open water — waters heavily trafficked by tourist boats near Bayahibe, Dominican Republic — without safety boats, spotters, protected zones or adequate warning markers." His lawyer, Jason Margulies of Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., placed the blame solely on the foreign production company. "This is an egregious matter where a young and successful influencer has been left with catastrophic permanent injuries as a result of the callous disregard for safety by a large multinational production company entrusted to produce the show, Survivor," Margulies told Radar. "We see heartbreaking events like this more and more often. When huge companies take shortcuts and cut corners to maximize profits, it often comes at the cost of public safety, which is absolutely unacceptable."

Article continues below advertisement

Contestants Were Allegedly Given 'Cocaine and Marijuana' by Producers

Source: SURVIVORGREECE/YOUTUBE Floros also claims producers tried to ply the other contestants with drugs to 'calm them'.

After his injury, Floros accused producers of trying to continue filming while providing contestants with various illicit drugs like "cocaine and marijuana" to help "calm and settle the cast." Producers also allegedly tried to pressure another contestant to sign a document falsely claiming the competition ended before Floros was injured, but he refused, according to Floros. Production of the show was ultimately shut down after Floros' injury, which he says required multiple surgeries and a two-month hospital stay. Producers awarded him the season's $291,000 grand prize.

Producers Push Back

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM He is asking for more than $100million in damages.