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Home > News > Survivor

Former 'Survivor' Contestant Who Lost His Leg on Show Claims Producers Offered Cast 'Cocaine and Marijuana' to 'Calm' Them, Bombshell Lawsuit Alleges

A 'Survivor' contestant who lost his leg during filming is suing the show.
Source: STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM SURVIVORGREECE/FACEBOOK

A 'Survivor' contestant who lost his leg during filming is suing the show.

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Sept. 4 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

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A contestant on Survivor Greece who lost his leg during a freak accident while filming has sued the show for failing to protect him and other competitors, RadarOnline.com can report.

Stavros Floros has filed a $100million lawsuit against the reality show's producers, alleging that after his injury, they tried to continue filming while providing "cocaine and marijuana" to help "calm and settle the cast."

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Stavros Floros Was Spearfishing When He Was Struck by a Passing Boat

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Stavros Floros was injured when a boat propeller struck him while spearfishing.
Source: @SURVIVORGREECE/YOUTUBE

Stavros Floros was injured when a boat propeller struck him while spearfishing.

Floros competed earlier this year on the 13th season of the Greek version of the CBS series. The 22-year-old beekeeper was spearfishing during a break from filming in the Dominican Republic in waters without safety boats, warning markers, or a closed-off area for the contestants to fish safely.

He claims he was searching for fish when a passing tourist boat "accidentally struck him" while he was in the water.

According to reports, the vessel's propeller partially amputated Floros' left leg below the knee and caused significant trauma to his right ankle.

The boat's occupants pulled Floros onto their ship and applied a tourniquet that, according to the lawsuit, "kept him alive" before transporting him to a local medical facility.

He was later transferred to a hospital in Miami-Dade County for further care. That's also where he has filed his lawsuit.

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Stavros Floros Accuses Producers of Trying to Cover Up Accident

He claims producers tried to avoid blame.
Source: STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM

He claims producers tried to avoid blame.

After his injury, Floros accused producers of trying to continue filming, while providing contestants with various drugs to help "calm" them.

Producers also allegedly tried to pressure another contestant to sign a document falsely claiming the competition ended before Floros was injured, but he refused, according to Floros.

Production of the show was ultimately shut down as a result of Floros' injury, which he says required multiple surgeries and a two-month hospital stay.

Producers awarded him with the season's $291,000 grand prize.

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Stavros Floros Claims Producers 'Ignored Dangers in the Water'

Floros is seeking $100million in damages.
Source: STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM

Floros is seeking $100million in damages.

In his lawsuit, Floros says the show's producers ignored dangers in the waters and provided inadequate safety gear.

"(The producers) built the show's entire format around requiring contestants to spearfish in open water – waters heavily trafficked by tourist boats near Bayahibe, Dominican Republic – without safety boats, spotters, protected zones or adequate warning markers, despite prior near-misses and even a prior fatality in the exact same waters," the lawsuit states.

Floros is demanding more than $100million in damages from Turkish media company Acun Medya, as well as its subsidiaries, for negligence, civil conspiracy and violations of maritime law.

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'Survivor' Producers Defend Their Actions

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Production on the show was eventually shut down.
Source: @SURVIVORGREECE/YOUTUBE

Production on the show was eventually shut down.

After the accident, Acun Medya told the Toronto Sun that Floros was spearfishing without a surface marker buoy, which might have alerted the boat's operator to his presence.

But Floros countered in the suit that the producers were negligent for allowing contestants to spearfish in waters known to be frequented by heavy boat traffic.

The production company further stated at the time, defending its response to the gruesome scene.

"From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances," the statement said.

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