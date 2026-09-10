EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes Targeting Trump With New Nathan Fielder Documentary as She Eyes Pardon, Expert Predicts — 'Her Audience Is One Person'

Holmes welcomed a documentary crew into her home, and an expert speculated it was all to get the attention of one man – President Trump.

Senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice Nora Demleitner told Radar that Holmes' "audience is one person." The scholar claimed Holmes set her sights on Trump because he "has the power to commute her sentence or even pardon her."

Holmes was convicted of four federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in January 2022 after defrauding investors in Theranos, Inc. She was accused of knowingly deceiving investors and patients with a small blood-testing device she claimed would quickly turn over results regarding detectable medical conditions. The Department of Justice claimed, "Holmes knew the analyzer was not producing accurate and reliable results."

She was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison, which was then reduced to give her an estimated release date of February 2030.

Demleitner explained that if her sentence was commuted, she'd be immediately released. If she were pardoned by the president, she would be released, and any post-release supervision, sanctions, or collateral burdens would no longer occur.