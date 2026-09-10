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EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes Targeting Trump With New Nathan Fielder Documentary as She Eyes Pardon, Expert Predicts — 'Her Audience Is One Person'

A photo of Elizabeth Holmes alongside a photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes may be hoping to be released from prison early with Trump's help.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Elizabeth Holmes is the subject of Nathan Fielder's latest documentary – and there may be a politically advantageous reason for that, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As the convicted fraudster sits in prison, Fielder, in collaboration with A24, announced the upcoming release of You Can See Everything, which is set to explore the days leading up to Holmes' prison stint.

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Elizabeth Holmes' Targets Trump Pardon With New Doc, Says Expert

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A photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: A24

A trailer for the upcoming documentary showed the tech founder across from Nathan Fielder.

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Holmes welcomed a documentary crew into her home, and an expert speculated it was all to get the attention of one man – President Trump.

Senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice Nora Demleitner told Radar that Holmes' "audience is one person." The scholar claimed Holmes set her sights on Trump because he "has the power to commute her sentence or even pardon her."

Holmes was convicted of four federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in January 2022 after defrauding investors in Theranos, Inc. She was accused of knowingly deceiving investors and patients with a small blood-testing device she claimed would quickly turn over results regarding detectable medical conditions. The Department of Justice claimed, "Holmes knew the analyzer was not producing accurate and reliable results."

She was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison, which was then reduced to give her an estimated release date of February 2030.

Demleitner explained that if her sentence was commuted, she'd be immediately released. If she were pardoned by the president, she would be released, and any post-release supervision, sanctions, or collateral burdens would no longer occur.

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Donald Trump Offering Secret Pardons

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Source: MEGA

Trump's recent pardoning moves have been highly controversial.

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Demleitner referred to allegations that Trump has been "pardoning in secret," suggesting that, if all goes to plan, Holmes could be among them. His pardons allegedly go "against the wishes of prosecutors" and the public.

In early September, Trump reportedly granted pardons and commutations to 30 people without announcement from the White House. The identities of the individuals still largely remain unknown, as no list or formal statement was provided.

The news of the pardons came only from "Pardon Czar" Alice Marie Johnson, who herself received a pardon in 2020. She penned on X, "I am deeply grateful to President (Trump) for granting clemency and pardons to 30 deserving individuals whose cases we carefully reviewed and brought forward – and to the White House Counsel team, led by Will Scharf, for the hard work behind these decisions.

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Elizabeth Holmes Previously Requested a Pardon

A photo of Elizabeth Holmes, Jack Ma, and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

The public's opinion is likely not the central motivation for her documentary.

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According to legal guru Liz Oyer's Substack, Lawyer Oyer, there's nothing legally preventing Trump from offering these pardons in secret. She was only able to identify independently 11 of the 30 individuals who received pardons or commutations from the president.

"(Holmes') goal may solely to gain his favor," Demleitner said. "If the public takes a liking to her, so much the better, but not decisive."

The Theranos founder previously made a public plea to Trump. In 2025, she filed a "pending" request with the U.S. Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney.

"The details about a specific case's review cannot be shared," the website states.

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Elizabeth Holmes Teams Up With Nathan Fielder

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A photo of Nathan Fielder
Source: MEGA

A24 is set to help with the distribution of the film, which will have a theatrical release.

Holmes' dramatic tale previously inspired media buzz, with Hulu's The Dropout capturing a fictionalized version of the story. However, Fielder's work is set to bend the rules with a more authentic, curious approach.

A24 explained, "Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything."

Following the film's surprise debut at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6, another pre-release event was scheduled. The movie will show at the New York Film Festival on September 30. It will then receive a theatrical release in October.

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