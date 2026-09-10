Kelly Ripa Reflects on 'Impactful' 9/11 Tribute in New York — 25 Years After 'Live' Co-host Saw Attacks On-Air

"We had a beautiful night last night," Consuelos shared. "We saw the 9/11 memorial. They test out the beams of light. So, we were able to see that last night."

Consuelos appeared to be referring to NYC's Tribute in Light. The art installation, which first debuted in 2002, shines two blue beams of light every year in remembrance of the loss of lives in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

"Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, the twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of 88 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers. The installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan," the website for the installation read.