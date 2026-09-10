Sharon Stone, 68, Reveals Celibacy Secret After Admitting She's 'Tired' of Casual Hook-Ups — 'I'm Bored With That'

The subject came up during a recent appearance on the Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, when the host asked what she's like "as a girlfriend?"

Stone responded by saying she's "a really good girlfriend, but I haven’t been a girlfriend in a long time."

"I've had good luck and bad luck and no luck at all," she continued. "For quite a long time, I've had no luck at all. I’ve been celibate for quite a while now because I'm just at the point where I really only want to be with someone that I care for."