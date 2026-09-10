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Home > Celebrity > Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone, 68, Reveals Celibacy Secret After Admitting She's 'Tired' of Casual Hook-Ups — 'I'm Bored With That'

picture of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has revealed she's been celibate 'for a while' after growing tired of casual hook-ups.

Sept. 10 2026, Updated 2:57 p.m. ET

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Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone has opened up about her intimate life, claiming she's been celibate for "quite a while."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 68, put her lack of action in the bedroom down to her insistence on being "with someone that I care for."

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'I've Had No Luck at All'

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picture of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

The actress says she only wants to be with 'someone that I care for.'

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The subject came up during a recent appearance on the Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, when the host asked what she's like "as a girlfriend?"

Stone responded by saying she's "a really good girlfriend, but I haven’t been a girlfriend in a long time."

"I've had good luck and bad luck and no luck at all," she continued. "For quite a long time, I've had no luck at all. I’ve been celibate for quite a while now because I'm just at the point where I really only want to be with someone that I care for."

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Yet To Meet 'the Great Love of My Life'

picture of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

Stone is still looking for her true love, despite being married twice.

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Stone has been married twice — first to producer Michael Greenburg, from 1984 to 1990, and then journalist Phil Bronstein, from 1998 to 2004 — and is the mother of three adoptive sons, Roan, 26, Lair, 21, and Quinn, 20.

Now that her children have left the nest, Stone told Bialik that she’s looking for "someone that's my companion, not someone someone to have s-- with."

On casual hook-ups, she said: "I'm kind of bored with that. I’m in the no-luck-at-all phase right now."

Despite being married twice, the star still claimed she's yet to meet "the great love of my life."

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Psychic Predicted Love Struggle

picture of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

The star says a psyhic said she would find love late in life.

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Stone then told how she met a psychic 10 years after finding fame in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, opposite Michael Douglas, who told her she wouldn't find love until she was "quite old … almost 70."

"You’re going to be famous," Stone recalled the psychic saying. "But you'll be alone."

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Stone’s former Sliver co-star Billy Baldwin reignited his feud with the actress, claiming he refused to kiss her in the steamy 1993 movie.

The actor, 63, also vowed to never work with her again, admitting the "tension" between the pair left everyone on set "miserable."

Speaking on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, he said: "We got along pretty well the first couple weeks. And then she wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months."

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picture of Billy Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Billy Baldwin claimed he begged not to kiss Stone in 'Sliver.'

Baldwin insisted he felt so uncomfortable he scheduled a meeting with producers of the 1993 erotic thriller to say he couldn't film the last of the film’s four love scenes.

He then agreed to do the scene, but begged: "Don't make me kiss her. … I can't kiss her."

The actor alleged this resulted in an iconic scene between his character, Zeke Hawkins, and Stone's character, Carly Norris, hooking up against a support column.

However, despite his animosity toward Stone, he's keen to bury the hatchet, sharing his hopes that he could "shake her hand" or "give her a hug."

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