Billy Baldwin Says He'll 'Never Work Again' With 'Sliver' Co-Star Sharon Stone and Claims He 'Refused to Kiss Her'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Billy Baldwin has reignited his feud with former co-star Sharon Stone by claiming he refused to kiss her on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran actor, 63, also says he never wants to work with his ex-Sliver castmate ever again, admitting the "tension" between the pair left everyone on set "miserable."
'Don't Make Me Kiss Her… I Can't Kiss Her'
Speaking about working alongside Stone, 68, on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, he said: "We got along pretty well the first couple weeks.
"And then she wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months."
Baldwin insisted he felt so uncomfortable he scheduled a meeting with producers of the 1993 erotic thriller to say he couldn't film the last of the film’s four love scenes.
He then agreed to do the scene, but begged: "Don't make me kiss her. … I can't kiss her."
The actor alleged this resulted in an iconic scene between his character, Zeke Hawkins, and Stone's character, Carly Norris, hooking up against a support column.
Billy Baldwin Given Same Pep Talk As Sharon Stone
Elsewhere in the chat, he called Stone out for what he dubbed a "lie" from her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice and promo tour.
While Stone claimed at the time that producer Robert Evans pressured her to sleep with Baldwin to make his performance "better," he said he was given the same talk.
"He wasn't talking about Sharon not being able to act," he said, praising her "11 out of 10" screen presence. "He was saying, 'I keep getting reports that there's incredibly bad tension.
Sharon Stone 'Silly' For Bad-Mouthing Acting Skills
"We know what it’s all about. All this pent-up sexual energy tension. Just do it and get it over with."
Stone wrote in her memoir that refusing to sleep with Baldwin made her "difficult" in the eyes of male bigwigs.
"In the good ol' days, with the good ol' no-rules, women as superstars were not a darling of the system," she wrote. "They preferred us to be ornaments. I was supposed to do what I was told."
Baldwin called Stone "silly" for implying she was forced to sleep with him and "badmouth(ing)" his acting skills on Larry King Live the week of the premiere, and 30 years after the film's release.
He made additional claims about Stone, from her allegedly having "a shrine to (him) in her trailer," complete with "candles and pictures," to her walking on crutches for days after he stepped on her with a socked foot mid-scene.
Baldwin also claimed she told pal Janice Dickinson of plans to "make him fall so hard for (her) … (his head would) f--king spin" – which Dickinson has previously denied.
However, despite his animosity toward Stone, he's keen to bury the hatchet, sharing his hopes that he could "shake her hand" or "give her a hug."