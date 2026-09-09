Billy Baldwin Says He'll 'Never Work Again' With 'Sliver' Co-Star Sharon Stone and Claims He 'Refused to Kiss Her'

Speaking about working alongside Stone, 68, on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, he said: "We got along pretty well the first couple weeks.

"And then she wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months."

Baldwin insisted he felt so uncomfortable he scheduled a meeting with producers of the 1993 erotic thriller to say he couldn't film the last of the film’s four love scenes.

He then agreed to do the scene, but begged: "Don't make me kiss her. … I can't kiss her."

The actor alleged this resulted in an iconic scene between his character, Zeke Hawkins, and Stone's character, Carly Norris, hooking up against a support column.