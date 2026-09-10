Karoline Leavitt Boasts About Dining With Trump on Air Force One — Just Days After Leaving White House Job
Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt may no longer be the White House press secretary, but she remains close to Donald Trump's inner circle after showing off her meal aboard Air Force One, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 28-year-old mother of two jetted with Trump, 80, to Dallas, Texas, for the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention, giving followers a peek at everything from her Air Force One dinner to getting glam for the GOP bash alongside her current White House pals.
Karoline Leavitt Still Traveling Aboard Air Force One With Trump
Leavitt shared a snap of her in-flight dinner, which appeared to be a deconstructed hamburger served on fine china – complete with a bed of lettuce, sliced tomatoes and pickles, ground beef, and a generous helping of what looked like Thousand Island dressing.
Next to it was an actual arugula salad in a bowl, along with a brownie on a white napkin for dessert and what appeared to be an ice-cold glass of soda with the presidential seal on it.
Leavitt proudly boasted that she was with Trump, writing, "Hitching a ride with POTUS en route to Dallas, and the Air Force One Team still doesn't miss," while sharing the snapshot of her meal in a Wednesday, September 9, Instagram Story, less than two weeks after her final day on the job as press secretary.
In the background, several plates of the same bizarre dinner sat in front of other passengers.
Karoline Leavitt Is a Featured Speaker at the RNC Mid-Term Convention
Leavitt also shared several other videos and photos from her trip to Dallas, where her professional hair and makeup artist, Brittany Danielle, handled her glam look for media appearances.
"Night One" of the RNC midterm convention saw Leavitt and Danielle team up with White House press assistant Kieghan Nangle, as the trio posed up a storm in coordinating red, white, and blue ensembles set to Ella Langley's blockbuster hit Choosin' Texas.
Leavitt shared photos from the floor of the packed American Airlines Center in Dallas, including one showing her former boss at the podium giving a rousing opening-night speech.
Trump's former press sec. is set to address the convention on Thursday, September 10, getting a spot between Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. She's billed on the official schedule as "The Honorable Karoline Leavitt, fmr. White House Press Secretary."
Karoline Leavitt Resigned Shortly After Returning From Maternity Leave
Leavitt's posts and powerful position at the convention prove that even though she's no longer Trump's spokesperson, she's still a major force within the Republican Party.
The New Hampshire native gave birth to her second child, daughter Viviana, on May 1 and returned from maternity leave on July 16.
However, despite husband Nicholas Riccio helping care for their newborn and 2-year-old son, Niko, Leavitt admitted her "heart" was back home with her two young children and turned in her resignation on August 12.
Karoline Leavitt Called Decision to Step Down as Press Secretary 'Bittersweet'
Leavitt said of her decision, "The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary."
At the time, she added, "That is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."
While Leavitt's last day on the job was on August 27, she praised Trump as the "best boss I ever had" and teased that she'll still be actively involved in a MAGA-related role.