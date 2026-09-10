Karoline Leavitt Boasts About Dining With Trump on Air Force One — Just Days After Leaving White House Job

Leavitt shared a snap of her in-flight dinner, which appeared to be a deconstructed hamburger served on fine china – complete with a bed of lettuce, sliced tomatoes and pickles, ground beef, and a generous helping of what looked like Thousand Island dressing.

Next to it was an actual arugula salad in a bowl, along with a brownie on a white napkin for dessert and what appeared to be an ice-cold glass of soda with the presidential seal on it.

Leavitt proudly boasted that she was with Trump, writing, "Hitching a ride with POTUS en route to Dallas, and the Air Force One Team still doesn't miss," while sharing the snapshot of her meal in a Wednesday, September 9, Instagram Story, less than two weeks after her final day on the job as press secretary.

In the background, several plates of the same bizarre dinner sat in front of other passengers.