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Home > News > Joe Biden

Illegal Immigrant Who Was Freed by Joe Biden Executes Woman in Broad Daylight After He 'Stalked Her for Several Months'

Shalini Thakur was allegedly shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant.
Source: Dignity Memorial; DHS

Shalini Thakur was allegedly shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant.

Sept. 17 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET

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An undocumented immigrant who allegedly stalked and killed a California woman before taking his own life had reportedly previously been released by immigration authorities under the Biden administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that the 22-year-old Indian national Rohit Rohit entered the U.S. illegally through Arizona in August 2023 and was arrested by Border Patrol but was later released.

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Crime Details Explained

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A GoFundMe has been set up for Shalini Thakur's funeral expenses.
Source: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up for Shalini Thakur's funeral expenses.

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The statement was published on September 11 on the official DHS website, citing a local report from Fox 40 Sacramento.

Rohit was said to have stalked 38-year-old Shalini Thakur for months before allegedly shooting her outside a Panera Bread in Sacramento on September 8.

He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with deputies on Highway 50.

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Shalini Thakur
Source: @snookyvegas/Instagram

Thakur was a 38-year-old IHOP employee.

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Rohit worked as a DoorDash delivery driver and picked up orders from the IHOP where Thakur worked, according to local reports.

The sheriff’s office said Rohit’s alleged behavior included tracking Thakur’s car with an Apple AirTag, deflating her tires, showing up at her home and workplace unannounced, and obtaining a copy of her apartment key before entering her home while she was sleeping.

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'We've Seen This Pattern Behavior'

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Shalini Thakur
Source: GoFundMe

Thakur was shot outside a Panera Bread.

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At the time, the sheriff’s office said Rohit claimed he entered her home as part of a wellness check after she repeatedly ignored his calls, leading him to believe something was wrong.

"We've seen this pattern of behavior. We’ve seen kind of where it leads sometimes,” Lt. Amar Gandhi said.

As Radar previously reported, the Trump administration has also published accounts of undocumented immigrants accused of crimes including sexual assault, robbery and murder.

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Trump's DHS Blames Joe Biden

Rohit Rohit was released from immigration authorities during the Biden administration, according to DHS.
Source: MEGA

Rohit was released from immigration authorities during the Biden administration, according to DHS.

Trump's DHS has blamed Rohit’s release on the Biden administration, which oversaw historically high levels of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More than 6.3 million migrant encounters were recorded at or between ports of entry along the Southwest border from January 2021 through December 2023, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

The Biden administration also expanded several legal migration and parole programs while using enforcement measures at the southern border.

In June 2024, Biden announced restrictions on asylum processing when daily encounters reached a specified threshold, after years of elevated border encounters, the Associated Press reported.

A GoFundMe organized by Thankus' friends and family has been set up for her funeral and related expenses.

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