Trump Named the 'Stupidest Man' Who Has Ever Held Office as Former White House Official Breaks Down Prez's 'Bully' Behavior

"Canada is demonstrating, for every democracy watching, that the response to Trump's bullying should be neither submission nor hysteria… but the calm construction of alternatives," Taylor wrote. "Our allies aren't leaving because they hate America. They're leaving because they miss us, and they can’t stand the bully who’s holding us hostage."

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Trump has hit Canada with 50 percent tariffs. The 80-year-old has also moved to ban imports, including dairy, lumber, cars, and alcohol. In response, Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has been exploring a closer relationship with the European Union.

Taylor said, "Trump spent two years mocking Canada as America's future 51st state. This week, Europe offered to make Canada its first."

The Blowback author criticized Trump's "mind-melting incompetence" and branded him "the stupidest man" who has held office in Washington.