Trump Named the 'Stupidest Man' Who Has Ever Held Office as Former White House Official Breaks Down Prez's 'Bully' Behavior
Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been called out by a former White House official, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president's crumbling relationship with Canada was scrutinized.
Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's first term, took to Substack to air his grievances, claiming that the president can't hack it when it comes to his allies.
Trump and His 'Mind-Melting Incompetence'
"Canada is demonstrating, for every democracy watching, that the response to Trump's bullying should be neither submission nor hysteria… but the calm construction of alternatives," Taylor wrote. "Our allies aren't leaving because they hate America. They're leaving because they miss us, and they can’t stand the bully who’s holding us hostage."
Since returning to the White House for a second term, Trump has hit Canada with 50 percent tariffs. The 80-year-old has also moved to ban imports, including dairy, lumber, cars, and alcohol. In response, Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has been exploring a closer relationship with the European Union.
Taylor said, "Trump spent two years mocking Canada as America's future 51st state. This week, Europe offered to make Canada its first."
The Blowback author criticized Trump's "mind-melting incompetence" and branded him "the stupidest man" who has held office in Washington.
Critics Go Off: 'A Fraud and a Con Man'
Critics were quick to respond, as one person quipped, "I've often said, the smartest thing America can do is make enemies of a friendly country we will forever share a border with."
Another noted, "Arrogance and Incompetence. It's what they do," and a user asked, "Is Trump going to nuke Canada now, 'If I can't have you, no one else will.'"
"Everyone has always known exactly what he is: a fraud and a con man," a commentator noted. "I knew it from the first headline I ever saw about him."
Trump's feud with Canada has reached such heights that the president ordered Lake Ontario to be changed to Lake America, signing an executive order to make the switch official.
Prime Minster Mark Carney Responds
The politician said the change was "official, effective immediately" and that his administration had "filed all the necessary papers and documents" to make the flip.
The US Department of the Interior was also given 30 days to update the name with the Geographic Names Information Service, the official repository of domestic geographic names in America.
"We know that the United States is changing. Their trade relations, their foreign policy, their national monuments, their hydronyms," Carney wrote on Instagram after the order was signed. "Canadian women and men also know that things must be called by their name, and this lake is called Lake Ontario – today and forever."
Trump previously signed an order that involved changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
Eric Trump Supports 'Lake America'
While Carney was not about the name change, the president's son, Eric, was, as he recently wore a red baseball cap displaying the text "Lake America."
However, critics were left with their feathers ruffled, as one person suggested the 42-year-old was "trying to get your father's attention."
A user said, "Many Americans can’t afford groceries, and you're peddling this c---... Your entire family is corrupt pieces of s---."
"The most out-of-touch family and President in our nation's history," a person went off. "Not one bone of empathy, humility, or caring about its people in our history.