They Crossed the Border Illegally and Crossed the Law: In This RADAR Special Report, We Expose How Undocumented Immigrants Are Committing Heinous Crimes
President Donald Trump has made it his administration's mission to deport dangerous "invaders" who have illegally crossed into the country.
While a majority of the estimated 11million undocumented immigrants in the country are hard-working people, some are hardened criminals with violent pasts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the most heinous crimes committed by undocumented migrants.
Kali Cardenas
Kali Cardenas is a 27-year-old man who arrived in the US from Ecuador in 2016. After his visa expired in 2021, Cardenas remained in the country illegally.
Two years later, in 2023, Cardenas was accused of raping a woman who fell asleep at a house party in Queens, New York.
Cardenas faced first-degree rape charges and up to 25 years behind bars for his alleged crime. But in January, prosecutors bizarrely chose to reduce his charges to misdemeanor offenses after he completed one year of sex offender counseling.
On January 13, he was sentenced to time already served and was subsequently released with a court order to stay away from his victim.
A month later he was caught in a DEA raid and was targeted for deportation.
Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino
Authorities said after Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino illegally entered the country, the 43-year-old Salvadorian youth soccer coach murdered one of his players, 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez, who was from the Los Angeles area.
He was accused of dumping the teenage boy's body in a wooded area 70 miles from his home.
The Department of Homeland Security representative Tricia McLaughlin said Hernandez "was an innocent child who was exploited and killed by this depraved illegal alien who should have never been in this country."
Garcia Aquino, who has yet to enter a plea, was charged with murder during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child, among other charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two 16-year-olds and a tween.
Sebastian Zapeta
Sebastian Zepata, 33, shocked the nation when he was accused of setting a woman who was asleep on the New York City subway on fire in late December.
Zepata, who is originally from Guatemala, fanned the flames with his shirt before calmly watching the woman become engulfed by flames.
When police confronted the 33-year-old, who had been living in a shelter for recovering addicts, he claimed he did not know what happened and further noted he drinks too much to remember his actions.
He pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges.
Authorities said he was deported in 2018 but somehow regained entry to the country.
Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez
Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, who entered the country from El Salvador, was recently convicted of raping and murdering Maryland woman Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, in 2023.
Police said the suspected gang member repeatedly crossed the US-Mexico border and traveled across the country for 16 months.
California authorities also said DNA found at the Los Angeles residence of a woman and nine-year-old girl, who were victims of a home invasion, matched Martinez-Hernandez.
Morin's mother, Patricia, said open border policies "put every American citizen in harm's way."
Eric Dionida German-Pena
Eric Dionida German-Pena has been accused of killing aspiring restaurant owner Ilias 'Lou' Mavros, 48, who was poised to open Crazy Buzzy's Roast Beef and Seafood shop in Lynn, Massachusetts, when he was murdered.
German-Pena, a 25-year-old Dominican Republic native, allegedly broke into his home and bludgeoned him to death in a robbery gone wrong.
He reportedly illegally entered the US in September 2022 and has yet to enter a plea in regard to his murder and immigration charges.
Marvos relatives said "his passion and spirit will forever inspire us."