EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage's 'Insane' Nine-Foot Burial Tomb Purchase Revealed
Sept. 13 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Nicolas Cage's extraordinary spending included preparing for the ultimate journey – by buying himself a nine-foot-tall pyramid-shaped burial tomb in one of New Orleans' most famous cemeteries.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Cage, 62, commissioned the striking white stone monument at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, where it sits among centuries-old graves and close to the reputed resting place of famed 19th-century Voodoo practitioner Marie Laveau.
Nicolas Cage Bought a Pyramid Tomb in New Orleans
The National Treasure star reportedly spent between $20,000 and $61,000 on the tomb, which he even visited with his future wife, Riko Shibata, 31, during a trip to New Orleans in 2020.
A source familiar with Cage's unusual purchases claimed: "Of all the things Nicolas has spent money on over the years, buying a gigantic pyramid for his own burial has to rank among the most insane. Most Hollywood stars might plan an elaborate funeral – Nicolas effectively bought himself a monument while he was still very much alive."
The California-born actor has never publicly provided a definitive explanation for choosing the Louisiana cemetery as his intended final resting place.
The pyramid bears the Latin inscription "Omnia Ab Uno," commonly translated as "Everything From One." Cage's connection with New Orleans extends beyond his future grave.
He previously owned the city's notorious LaLaurie Mansion, purchasing the French Quarter property for $3.4million in 2007. The actor's cemetery visit with Shibata proved no obstacle to romance.
The couple married in Las Vegas in February 2021.
Inside Nicolas Cage's Wild $150Million Spending Spree
The tomb is another chapter in a remarkable spending history that saw Cage accumulate homes, castles, vehicles, animals, and rare collectibles while earning millions as one of Hollywood's most prolific actors.
At the height of his wealth, Cage was reported to have amassed a fortune of roughly $150million. By 2009, however, he faced a federal tax bill of approximately $14million.
His purchases reportedly included Leaf Cay, a 15-acre private island in the Bahamas bought for $3million in 2006, as well as Neidstein Castle in Germany and Midford Castle in England.
At one point, the Oscar winner reportedly owned as many as 15 properties, including a waterfront mansion in Newport Beach, California, and a Las Vegas home.
The Stolen 'Superman' Comic and Dinosaur Skull
His collecting extended far beyond real estate.
Cage bought an original copy of Action Comics No. 1, featuring the first appearance of Superman, for $150,000 in 1997.
After being stolen from his home in 2000, the comic was recovered from a California storage locker more than a decade later and subsequently sold for almost $2.2million.
The movie star also bought a rare dinosaur skull for $276,000 before agreeing to return it after authorities determined that the fossil had been illegally removed from Mongolia.
His menagerie has included two albino king cobras named Moby and Sheba, a two-headed snake and an octopus.
How Nicolas Cage Fought Back From Financial Ruin
Cage has previously spoken openly about taking film roles as he worked his way out of debt, rejecting suggestions that his prolific output meant he had stopped caring about his performances.
His later career brought renewed acclaim with Pig in 2021, followed by The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage played a fictionalized version of himself.
The actor's property adventures have continued. Cage purchased a roughly 4,000-square-foot Malibu mansion for $10.5million in 2024.
Its driveway collapsed into a huge sinkhole on September 8 amid severe coastal conditions, with Malibu authorities declaring a local emergency and evacuating residents from nearby properties.