EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage's 'Insane' Nine-Foot Burial Tomb Purchase Revealed

The National Treasure star reportedly spent between $20,000 and $61,000 on the tomb, which he even visited with his future wife, Riko Shibata, 31, during a trip to New Orleans in 2020.

A source familiar with Cage's unusual purchases claimed: "Of all the things Nicolas has spent money on over the years, buying a gigantic pyramid for his own burial has to rank among the most insane. Most Hollywood stars might plan an elaborate funeral – Nicolas effectively bought himself a monument while he was still very much alive."

The California-born actor has never publicly provided a definitive explanation for choosing the Louisiana cemetery as his intended final resting place.

The pyramid bears the Latin inscription "Omnia Ab Uno," commonly translated as "Everything From One." Cage's connection with New Orleans extends beyond his future grave.

He previously owned the city's notorious LaLaurie Mansion, purchasing the French Quarter property for $3.4million in 2007. The actor's cemetery visit with Shibata proved no obstacle to romance.

The couple married in Las Vegas in February 2021.