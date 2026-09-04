Taylor Swift 'Not Moving' to Kansas City as Husband Travis Kelce Is 'Locked Down' for Another NFL Year: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Stuck There'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift barely had time to settle into married life with Travis Kelce before her new husband had to report for NFL training camp, and the pop superstar reportedly has no plans to uproot her glamorous lifestyle and move to Kansas City for the Chiefs' upcoming season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, tied the knot in a lavish, 1,000-plus-guest extravaganza at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3, but the newlyweds have spent much of their first weeks of marriage apart. The Lavender Haze singer has continued her globe-trotting ways while the Chiefs superstar is back in the NFL grind in Missouri.
Taylor Swift 'Doesn't Want' to Live in Kansas City Full-Time During NFL Season
"Taylor Swift is not moving to Kansas City for a year. Not going to happen, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast and added his sources are claiming the 14-time Grammy winner has no apparent plans to make Kelce's Leewood, Kansas, mansion her full-time home base for the 2026-2027 NFL season.
Shuter pointed out that Swift has no upcoming concerts and can write her songs from anywhere in the world, but she's letting her husband focus on the NFL while doing her own thing.
"So, she's in New York. We've seen her in London," he noted. "She has no concerts lined up. She could take her piano, she could take her guitar, and she could write a new album and call it the Kansas City album," by moving to the Midwest.
"She could do that if she wanted to. She doesn't want to," Shuter said.
Travis Kelce 'Locked In' to NFL for 2026-2027 Seaosn
The former publicist noted that the power couple has a glittering life when he's not suited up for the season, and that Swift might have wanted to hold off on a wedding until after Kelce officially retired from the NFL.
"They have extraordinary lives. They have access to all the great parties. She doesn't want to be stuck there. And she should have thought about this before she said, 'I do,' Or before he resigned his contract. He signed on for an extra year," Shuter observed.
Newlyweds Leading Separate Lives
"He's locked down for a year, and she doesn't want to be there. She's having a great time in London. She's been in New York. We saw her in LA. So, she's hanging with her friends," Shuter pointed out.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker enjoyed a girls' night out at the hot London club Annabel's on August 12, sneaking out a back door wearing an adorable sleeveless lilac minidress with red appliques.
Swift stayed on in the U.K. for British content internet personality Oli London's August 15 wedding to Laura Sisk, where the Pennsylvania native reunited with close pals Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff.
The pop powerhouse turned up in public next in Los Angeles, at The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective at the Grammy Museum's intimate Clive Davis Theater on August 18.
Taylor Swift Not Going to Find 'Adoration' in Kansas City
Swift and Kelce enjoyed a whirlwind four-day honeymoon at Montana's ultra-exclusive and private Yellowstone Club following their lavish wedding.
The superstar pair made their first public appearance as newlyweds at Kelce's former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's July 10 nuptials at a luxury resort in Laguna Niguel, California.
Just two weeks later, the future NFL Hall of Famer was back to business in tiny St. Joseph, Missouri, reporting for Chiefs training camp ahead of what some expect to be the legendary tight end's final NFL season, while his wife has been globe-trotting.
Shuter then scoffed at Swift's "tacky" Madison Square Garden wedding and noted, "Maybe we're seeing that she does need all this attention and she needs all this adoration...and she isn't going to find that in Kansas City."