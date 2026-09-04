Taylor Swift 'Not Moving' to Kansas City as Husband Travis Kelce Is 'Locked Down' for Another NFL Year: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Stuck There'

"Taylor Swift is not moving to Kansas City for a year. Not going to happen, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast and added his sources are claiming the 14-time Grammy winner has no apparent plans to make Kelce's Leewood, Kansas, mansion her full-time home base for the 2026-2027 NFL season.

Shuter pointed out that Swift has no upcoming concerts and can write her songs from anywhere in the world, but she's letting her husband focus on the NFL while doing her own thing.

"So, she's in New York. We've seen her in London," he noted. "She has no concerts lined up. She could take her piano, she could take her guitar, and she could write a new album and call it the Kansas City album," by moving to the Midwest.

"She could do that if she wanted to. She doesn't want to," Shuter said.