EXCLUSIVE: Inside Princess Kate's Family Rules She Refuses to Break

Princess Kate has established a firm set of family rules for raising her three children – putting kindness, honesty and emotional security ahead of royal status or academic achievement, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Princess of Wales, 44, and Prince William, 44, are raising Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, with an emphasis on giving them as ordinary an upbringing as their extraordinary circumstances permit, experts have said.

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Inside Princess Kate's Strict Royal Parenting Rules

Source: MEGA Princess Kate prioritizes kindness, honesty, and emotional security over status.

At home, Kate has sought to ensure the pressures surrounding their future royal roles do not eclipse the values she considers essential. Kate has previously explained that the principles she learned from her own parents remain at the heart of her approach to motherhood. She said: "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect and honesty and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life." The mother-of-three added: "That is why William and I want to teach our little children... just how important these things are as they grow up."

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Why Emotional Support Beats Royal Privilege

Source: MEGA The princess shares three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, with Prince William.

For Kate, those qualities are not secondary to conventional measures of childhood success. She said: "In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport." Another central rule is ensuring George, Charlotte and Louis receive emotional support rather than simply material opportunities that come with their privileged upbringing. Discussing parenting with radio host Roman Kemp in 2023, Kate said: "It's not about the number of toys they've got or the number or sort of trips that you go on with them." She added: "It's just making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them, and that comes from the adults in their lives."

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Prince William's Fight For a Normal Family Life

Source: MEGA Prince William insists their household operates as a normal family unit.

William has similarly emphasized the importance of maintaining an ordinary family dynamic behind palace doors. Speaking in 2016, he said: "As far as we are concerned within our family unit, we are a normal family." He added: "I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same way any son does his father. We are very normal in that sense." The couple's approach extends to practical parenting. William and Kate have regularly taken their children to school and attended their activities, while carefully controlling their exposure to official royal engagements and photographers. Kate has also acknowledged that modern technology presents a challenge previous generations of royal parents did not face. During a visit to the University of East London's Institute of the Science of Early Years and Youth, she discussed the difficulty parents face trying to "keep up in real-time" with social media alongside rapidly developing scientific and medical knowledge.

The Secret to Raising Well-Rounded Royals

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Source: MEGA Princess Kate ensures her children feel secure enough to talk openly.