Maria Bartiromo Hires Justin Baldoni's Attorney as She Denies Fox News Fired Her After Nearly 13 Years: 'We Have the Receipts'

Freedman has represented several other high-profile TV journalists amid their network departures.

He was hired by Chris Cuomo to handle his $125 million arbitration claim against CNN after the cable news network canned the longtime anchor in 2021.

Don Lemon also hired Freedman to represent him in his CNN exit settlement following his April 2023 termination.

Megyn Kelly praised the attorney as the one constant who was in her corner during her contentious 2018 exit from NBC.

"He builds you up in your lowest moments. I needed both a pit bull and a soft place to fall for me. And he was both," the former Today host told the Los Angeles Times in a 2024 profile.

The journalist recalled first meeting Freedman when he was opposing counsel during a dispute with her former agent, saying that despite being on opposite sides, they "really bonded" while he took her deposition, sharing the details during a January 2025 piece on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show about her "killer attorney."

Kelly continued, "When the s--- hit the fan with NBC, he was brought into my life as an option, and when everyone else had abandoned me, Bryan was on the phone and said, 'Just so you know, I don’t give an F what anyone says about me, I’ve got you.' And off we went to war."