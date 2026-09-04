Maria Bartiromo Hires Justin Baldoni's Attorney as She Denies Fox News Fired Her After Nearly 13 Years: 'We Have the Receipts'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Longtime Fox Business powerhouse Maria Bartiromo has lawyered up in a major way amid a bitter dispute over her abrupt exit from the network after nearly 13 years, bringing heavyweight Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman aboard to represent her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Freedman is fresh off representing Justin Baldoni in his headline-grabbing legal war with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, and he's now fiercely disputing reports that she was fired by the network.
Maria Bartiromo Firing Reports Are 'Unequivocally False,' Lawyer Claims
Viewers were surprised when Fox announced on Thursday, September 3, that "effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media," and then scrubbed her bio and show pages.
Freedman is disputing claims that the longtime business journalist was let go, declaring in a statement on Friday, September 4: "The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false."
"Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses, and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise," he vowed. "Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth."
Fox Called Parting Ways With Maria Bartiromo a 'Business Decision'
Freedman also heaped praise on the former CNBC star's storied career, touting her years of ratings success at Fox and declaring: "For many years, Maria Bartiromo hosted three number-one-rated television shows on Fox channels. She has been, without question, one of the hardest-working journalists throughout her award-winning career."
Fox Business Channel has yet to respond to the attorney's claims.
Amid explosive reports that Bartiromo was ousted for allegedly passing confidential internal network guidance to the White House, Fox refused to get into the specifics of her abrupt exit, with a spokesperson insisting, "This was a business decision, and the release speaks for itself."
Donald Trump Stunned That Fox Parted Ways With Maria Bartiromo
President Donald Trump mourned Bartiromo's departure in a Truth Social post after Fox's announcement.
"I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional and a true warrior," he wrote.
Trump, 80, predicted, "Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!"
Bryan Freedman Has Repped Plenty of High-Profile Media Clients
Freedman has represented several other high-profile TV journalists amid their network departures.
He was hired by Chris Cuomo to handle his $125 million arbitration claim against CNN after the cable news network canned the longtime anchor in 2021.
Don Lemon also hired Freedman to represent him in his CNN exit settlement following his April 2023 termination.
Megyn Kelly praised the attorney as the one constant who was in her corner during her contentious 2018 exit from NBC.
"He builds you up in your lowest moments. I needed both a pit bull and a soft place to fall for me. And he was both," the former Today host told the Los Angeles Times in a 2024 profile.
The journalist recalled first meeting Freedman when he was opposing counsel during a dispute with her former agent, saying that despite being on opposite sides, they "really bonded" while he took her deposition, sharing the details during a January 2025 piece on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show about her "killer attorney."
Kelly continued, "When the s--- hit the fan with NBC, he was brought into my life as an option, and when everyone else had abandoned me, Bryan was on the phone and said, 'Just so you know, I don’t give an F what anyone says about me, I’ve got you.' And off we went to war."