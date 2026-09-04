Maria Bartiromo's Top Producer Out at Fox News as Ex-Anchor Accused of 'Betraying' Network to Trump Admin

Bartiromo hosted Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network, as well as Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street. Her final show aired on Fox Business on Thursday morning, Sept. 3. Hours later, the network announced her departure in a terse press release.

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," was the only message from a Fox spokesperson.

But she's apparently not the only one to be shown the door. According to Mediaite, Fox also fired Patrick Ignozzi — the executive producer of Mornings with Maria. The site reports Bartiromo's divorce from Fox had turned so contentious that staffers were barred from talking to her in the weeks before she was let go.