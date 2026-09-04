Maria Bartiromo's Top Producer Out at Fox News as Ex-Anchor Accused of 'Betraying' Network to Trump Admin
Sept. 4 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Maria Bartiromo's top producer has joined her on the unemployment line, RadarOnline.com has learned, after the longtime Fox News anchor was suddenly fired on Thursday morning.
The business anchor was axed after she reportedly shared secret internal guidance about the network's coverage of President Trump with the White House.
A Short and Quick Divorce
Bartiromo hosted Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network, as well as Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street. Her final show aired on Fox Business on Thursday morning, Sept. 3. Hours later, the network announced her departure in a terse press release.
"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," was the only message from a Fox spokesperson.
But she's apparently not the only one to be shown the door. According to Mediaite, Fox also fired Patrick Ignozzi — the executive producer of Mornings with Maria. The site reports Bartiromo's divorce from Fox had turned so contentious that staffers were barred from talking to her in the weeks before she was let go.
Why Did Maria Bartiromo Lose Her Job?
Neither Fox nor Bartiromo detailed the departure, but journalist Oliver Darcy at Status reported the 58-year-old was fired following a previously unrevealed incident in July.
According to Darcy, after President Trump delivered yet another conspiracy speech about his "stolen" 2020 election, management at Fox Business instructed their employees in a text not to report on it, given the fallout from its Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits.
However, Bartiromo reportedly told the White House network brass forced them to steer clear of the speech – and allegedly showed them the text message demanding it.
"In doing so, Bartiromo not only effectively betrayed her employer, but also disclosed confidential company information, violating the terms of her employment agreement," Darcy claimed.
According to reports, Fox News leadership learned about Bartiromo's actions after receiving a call from the White House, which they viewed as a fireable offense.
Maria Bartiromo's Relationship With President Trump Caused Concerns
Bartiromo's friendship with Trump has caused concern in the past, and insiders say the text message leak was merely the last straw.
Insiders claimed that Bartiromo's relationship with Fox executives had soured over a "confluence of factors", including Fox’s massive $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 over 2020 election fraud claims Fox aired.
Bartiromo was among the main on-air personalities cited in these lawsuits and has continued to push the "stolen election" theories.
A Fox News media spokesperson told Mediaite that the move was simply a "business decision" and declined further comment.
Maria Bartiromo's Lawyer Disputes the 'Firing' Claim
On Friday morning, Bartiromo's powerhouse attorney, Bryan Freedman, adamantly insisted that reports the anchor had been fired are incorrect.
"The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false," Freedman told the Daily Mail in a statement. "Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise."
He added, "Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth."