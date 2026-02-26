Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Faux-Mance — How Pair's Two-Decade Marriage is Much More Business Than Pleasure

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's two-decade marriage is allegedly more business than pleasure.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reuniting in a high-profile public "faux-mance," but insiders told RadarOnline.com their marriage is nothing more than a business arrangement.

The couple posed for pictures while supporting son Jaden Smith, 27, when he debuted as the men's creative director of Christian Louboutin at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21.

United Front, Private Turmoil

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith posed together at Paris Fashion Week to support Jaden Smith's Christian Louboutin debut.

But sources dished when the cameras are off, 54-year-old Jada treats the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 57, like a doormat.

A source said: "The actual status of their relationship, and how they really relate to each other behind closed doors, almost doesn't matter in any of this.

"Everybody knows how hard Jada can be on Will when it's just the two of them, facing off.

"But as the leaders of their studio, Westbrook Inc., and their family, Will and Jada have decided to present a united front and as the key decision-makers in both worlds, they're not showing any signs of conflict.

"They simply can't afford to."

Secret Split Still Haunts

Insiders claimed Will and Jada maintain a united front for Westbrook Inc. despite private tensions.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jada blamed Will's Slapgate incident that stunned the 2022 Academy Awards for the loss of her beloved Red Table Talk series. In 2023, Jada revealed she and Will, who wed in 1997, had secretly split in 2016 and were "still figuring" out their relationship.

The last time they were seen together was in November when they posed for a blended family photo with Jaden, Will's ex Sheree Zampino, and their son, 33-year-old Trey Smith.

Will and Jada also share daughter Willow, 25.

No One Questions the Facade

Jada previously said the 2022 Academy Awards 'Slapgate' cost her the 'Red Table Talk' series.

"People in their world must be sick of the charade, right? Not in the slightest," added the RadarOnline.com insider.

"Their personal worlds are filled with longtime employees who have proven their loyalty. It puts everybody in their orbit, including their grown kids, at ease when Will and Jada present like they are aligned and on the same page.

"It's not really clear where their careers and their studio will go in the next few years, and they have chosen as business partners to not disagree in public.

"Right now, any sign of drama would be counterproductive and they're done with asking the people who work with them to choose sides."

