EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Faux-Mance — How Pair's Two-Decade Marriage is Much More Business Than Pleasure

But sources dished when the cameras are off, 54-year-old Jada treats the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 57, like a doormat.

A source said: "The actual status of their relationship, and how they really relate to each other behind closed doors, almost doesn't matter in any of this.

"Everybody knows how hard Jada can be on Will when it's just the two of them, facing off.

"But as the leaders of their studio, Westbrook Inc., and their family, Will and Jada have decided to present a united front and as the key decision-makers in both worlds, they're not showing any signs of conflict.

"They simply can't afford to."